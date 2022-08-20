Kristin Cavallari shows off weight gain in skimpy spandex

Kristin Cavallari smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kristin Cavallari is showing off her fit figure with more workout action, this in the wake of a candid weight gain reveal.

The reality star, 35, made July headlines for admitting she’s 100% happier that she weighs more than she did in her super skinny days – Kristin seems to have packed on pure muscle, though, as the looks better than ever in 2022.

Posting to her Instagram Stories ahead of the weekend, the Very Cavallari star showed off her abs in a skimpy look while enjoying an indoor workout.

Sharing a selfie video, Kristin filmed herself amid cardio and weights machines while modeling a very Kim Kardashian-esque workout getup. The blonde outfitted her gym-honed frame in skintight black spandex leggings, adding in a thin-strapped white sports bra to show off her torso and slender shoulders.

“Thanks for sending @clmbr_official,” she wrote while showing off the snazzy step machine.

Kristin definitely gets plenty sent for free with her celeb status.

Kristin Cavallari opens up on weight gain

Prior to the headlines she made for sharing throwbacks of herself at lighter weights – and saying she was happier while heavier in a bikini-clad reveal – Kristin spoke to Us Weekly, detailing more about her mindset.

“My goal is sort of, right now, just to maintain the muscle that I have. I’m not trying to lose weight. I don’t weigh myself. I can tell how my clothes fit me,” she revealed, adding: “I’ve put on a lot of weight in the last few years, but in a good way.”

Kristin Cavallari says she has ‘no hips’

The jewelry designer then touched on her body shape, overall. “I’m really petite. I have no hips. I’m just small. And so if I don’t work out for like a week or two, I feel like all my muscle goes away. So it is about consistency for me,” she continued.

Kristin’s reveal on Instagram garnered praise as fans were pleased to see her backing body positivity and turning her back on the thin Hollywood standard that’s been dominant for decades.

While sharing the then-and-now photos, the Laguna Beach alum told her 4 million+ followers: “I work out really hard and am dedicated to a healthy lifestyle and I think just because I’m a mom doesn’t mean I can’t be proud of my body and be comfortable in my skin. So, here ya go.”

