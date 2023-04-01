Kristin Cavallari unveiled a new look with a stunning mirror selfie and a trendy aesthetic.

The reality TV personality-turned-entrepreneur has become a walking Pinterest aesthetic, with Kristin known for her fashion sense.

The mother of three’s latest look was no exception, unveiling a new makeup trend.

The Laguna Beach alum chose Instagram, sharing her style with her 4.6 million followers on the platform.

And just because Kristin’s look marked a different phase didn’t mean she looked any less beautiful.

It seems Kristin’s followers agree, leaving her 28,000 likes on her latest post.

Kristin Cavallari unveils new makeup with gorgeous selfie

Kristin held her iPhone in one hand as she captured her reflection and showed her stylish Uncommon James rings.

Kristin’s selfie had a hint of mystery, with dark lighting and a single candle illuminating the shot.

The ex of Jay Cutler sported a bronze gown with a plunging neckline, highlighting her accessories.

The MTV star secured her signature blonde tresses in a high ponytail, drawing more attention to her famous face. She covered part of her face with her phone, revealing bronzed cheeks, glowing skin, and lined eyes. The bold liner added a dramatic touch to her look and complemented her features.

Additionally, the thick eyeliner look slightly differed from Cavallari’s usual natural and understated makeup style.

She referenced the change in her caption, which read, “In a thick eyeliner phase.”

As for Kristin’s gold accessories, the rings and body chain elevated the glam factor even further.

It’s clear that Kristin has had fun with her beauty choices and has never shied away from taking risks.

Kristin’s line, Uncommon James, is an example of how bold Kristin could be, as she embarked on a risky business venture that paid off in the end.

Kristin Cavallari launches Uncommon James and Uncommon Beauty

Kristin has shown big brains in the boardroom, launching Uncommon James with her own funding. The brand reflected Kristin’s bohemian style with a touch of elegance for a well-rounded collection.

In December, Kristin told Forbes, “This is the thing that I’m most proud of professionally. Because I’m 100% owner, which is rare for a celebrity brand.”

Thanks to Kristin’s savvy nature, Uncommon James saw success, and she launched another brand.

The brand, Uncommon Beauty, touts clean products.

Kristin told Harper’s BAZAAR during the 2021 launch, “The whole idea of Uncommon Beauty was to create really clean, effective products.”

The five-step Uncommon Beauty routine includes the Daily Foaming Powder Cleanser, which retails for $38, the Pineapple Peptide Nectar, which retails for $62, and the Daily Water Cream, which retails for $48.

It also includes the Triple Effect Eye Cream, which retails for $52, and the Mango Lip Balm, which retails for $15.