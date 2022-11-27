Kristin Cavallari was gorgeous in thigh-skimming shorts. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Kristin Cavallari sported tiny gray shorts that showed off her long legs.

The light gray shorts were tiny and perfectly hugged Kristin’s body. They accentuated her long legs and her toned figure.

Kristin paired the shorts with a white shirt that featured long sleeves and a collar neckline. The color of the shirt brought out her glowing complexion and skin.

The TV personality accessorized with subtle gold jewelry, including a bracelet, a couple of rings, a necklace, and small hoop earrings.

Kristin styled her hair with a side part and let her golden locks flow around her face. Her makeup was lovely, with rosy cheeks, soft eyeliner, and a touch of mascara.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The star posted the photo to her Instagram Story and included a link to her jewelry line’s website for the “biggest deals of the year.”

Kristin Cavallari is radiant in little shorts. Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Kristin Cavallari spotlights small businesses for Amazon

Kristin posted a stunning series of photos in a little black dress to promote small businesses for Amazon.

The influencer looked radiant in the little black dress, which was made with sparkling sequins. The dress featured a plunging V-neckline, and it cropped at the upper thighs.

The dress was tight-fitting and accentuated the star’s incredible body. She paired the dress with black heels, and her nails were painted black as well.

Kristin’s blonde hair softly curled to her shoulders and her makeup was beautiful, as usual.

Kristin included in her caption, “Fun fact – Did you know that more than half of all products sold in Amazon’s store are from independent selling partners, most of which are small and medium-sized businesses?”

She went on to share her Small Business Gift Guide with her followers, so that they could check it out for themselves.

Kristin Cavallari’s home was featured in MyDomaine

Kristin takes great pride in her home’s aesthetic, and she was recently featured as the cover girl for MyDomaine.

The home looked fabulous, with open spaces, high ceilings, and inviting interior decorating. Kristin also looked amazing as she posed in the center of the stunning photos.

Kristin rocked a tiny crop top with a high neckline, and she paired it with brown pants that featured a long drawstring bow and a big flair toward the bottom of the pants.

In the next photo, Kristin posed in a long green dress that included cutouts in the sides. The color brought out Kristin’s incredible complexion.

The post earned over 81,000 likes.