Kristin Cavallari was stunning in an LBD. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kristin Cavallari dazzled in a shimmery black minidress for a promotion in partnership with Amazon.

She joined forces with the shopping giants to promote a new feature which makes it easier for shoppers to discover small businesses over the holiday season.

Being the owner of multiple businesses herself, Kristin understands the importance of getting products noticed by potential customers.

She donned a glittering LBD to make the post, which perfectly showed off her slender physique.

The Laguna Beach alum wore the dress which had been expertly embellished with small black crystals that glittered as they caught the light.

A plunging v-shape neckline showcased Kristin’s curves, while the thin spaghetti straps showed off her sculpted shoulders.

Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

The hem finished at the top of her thighs, leading to her toned legs that were bronzed with a beautiful suntan.

She wore heeled sandals on her feet that featured two thin straps, one of which crossed over the bridge of her foot while the other crossed just below her toes.

Her toenails were painted in a dark color to match the black ensemble and she kept her accessories to the bare minimum, wearing only a ring on her left hand.

She shared the snap via Instagram Story, where she listed details of the promotion and how to look out for small business on the e-commerce site.

Kristin Cavallari shares cocktail recipe for 21 Seeds Tequila

Her cocktail was aptly named the Uncommon Margarita, a nod to the names of her businesses, Uncommon James and Uncommon Beauty.

She partnered with the brand, which was founded by two sisters and their friend when they set out on a mission to create a smooth and delicious tequila that could be enjoyed with friends.

The former reality star began by adding lime juice and simple syrup to her cocktail shaker before adding a measure of the 21 Seeds Cucumber and Jalapeño infused tequila and pouring it into the shaker.

She then added some ice to the shaker and used her best bartending efforts to shake up the drink.

The blonde beauty then placed some ice into a short glass and poured the liquid in there using a strainer.

Finally, she placed a cucumber rose on top to garnish the refreshing drink.

According to the brand website, the founders explained their aims for the brand, writing, “Our goal for 21 SEEDS is more than just a delicious flavored tequila: we want it to inspire you to gather your tribe of friends new and old, cross borders, share ideas, and make connections.”

Kristin Cavallari promotes sales for her jewelry line Uncommon James

Kristin has come a long way since her days on reality television, having written and published several bestselling books, as well as founding a cosmetics brand and a jewelry brand.

Her jewelry line Uncommon James was the focus of her attention this week as she posed a stunning set of pictures to promote her Black Friday deals.

The 35-year-old founded the brand in 2017 and it is still going strong, with new collections dropping on the regular.

Kristin opted for a casual look to promote the sale, wearing a ribbed white sweater and a pair of light-gray shorts.

A swipe right revealed a close up photograph which showcased an array of gorgeous gold jewelry.

She rocked two chains of different lengths, one of which held a love heart pendant. A bracelet adorned her wrist while several rings were placed on her fingers.

Multiple earrings decorated her ears in the photos, which she captioned, “Hopefully y’all feel the same way for our Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals we have going on @uncommonjames.”