Kristin Cavallari shows off amazing abs in plunging sweater

Kristin Cavallari’s ab game is strong, and her accessory game is even stronger, as the fit mother of three showed in a recent post.

Kristin took to her Instagram Stories to hawk some products from Uncommon James.

The fabulous Laguna Beach alum rocked high-waisted jeans and a comfortable cropped sweater as she struck a pose and showed off her gold jewelry.

Her accessory game was also on point, which has been typical for the star, especially since she launched her brand.

The reality TV star recently revealed that she had gained weight through working out and building muscle, and her toned physique was visible in the shots.

She shared a link in white text over the photo, letting fans know where they could purchase her look.

Kristin Cavallari shows ab and accessory game

Kristin reached her arms over her head as she showed off a modeling pose for the camera.

Kristin looked down and pulled back her blonde locks, which were styled in loose, beachy waves. She rocked dark lipstick, blush, and highlighter in the beautiful shot.

The sun hit Kristin’s face and skin, adding to her already-existing glow.

Kristin’s loose cropped sweater featured a deep neckline, which allowed her layered necklaces to show.

One gorgeous piece featured green backing with a gold K. She also wore multiple gold hoop earrings in varying sizes and a gold charm bracelet.

She sported light-wash denim with a high waist that came to her navel.

Kristin’s ab and obliques showed that she truly has been working out in the gym.

Kristin Cavallari discusses weight gain and comfort in her skin

Kristin caught up with Us Weekly over the summer in the Hamptons, where she promoted Uncommon James.

There, she revealed that she put on weight, but was happy with the weight gain because it was her decision.

Kristin explained, “I’ve put on a lot of weight in the last few years, but in a good way.” She added, “I’m happy that I’ve put on weight.”

The Hills alum expressed a newfound love for weight training and added it into her fitness routine.

She gushed about her trainer, who helped her achieve her gains. She explained, “He kicks my a**. He pushes me really hard. He has me actually lifting really heavy weight, the heaviest weight I’ve ever lifted in my entire life. I feel the best I ever have. I feel like I’m the strongest I’ve ever been.”

Kristin looks better than ever, as her confidence radiates through her photos.