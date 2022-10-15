Kristin Cavallari showed off her midriff for a causal look while out with friends. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Kristin Cavallari showed her midriff in ripped jeans and a crop top while out with friends.

The 35-year-old TV personality stepped out with her girlfriends to celebrate one of them opening a new salon. All four girls took a minute to pose for the camera together.

Cavallari stood third from the left and posed with her arms around two of her friends.

She kept her look casual with a simple white crop top paired with some skintight blue jeans. The stylish jeans also had tears in both knees and allowed her to show off her midriff and ankles.

She paired her outfit with black heeled sandals with three straps across the top.

Cavallari wore her hair down for the night, styled into subtle waves. She also wore some layered necklaces around her neck.

Kristin Cavallari looked casual for night out

Cavallari looked casual but stylish as she posed with her friends. The night out was in celebration of Chelsea Bulte, who opened a new salon called Salt Salon.

Bulte and two other friends also kept their looks fairly casual for the night out with jeans, tops, and black blazers. Cavallari’s adorable black and white dog, Quinn, also joined the girls for the photo.

Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Cavallari also shared an update on how Quinn was liking Malibu. She shared a photo of him relaxing on a towel after evidently having some fun in the sand.

While Cavallari was out celebrating the opening of Bulte’s new salon, she has quite a few business ventures of her own. She is the founder of Uncommon James a shop that sells jewelry, apparel, and the skincare line Uncommon Beauty.

In addition to her business, she is an author and has published a personal memoir as well as several recipe books.

She is also a reality TV star who appeared on Very Cavallari from 2018 – 2020 and Dancing with the Stars in 2011.

Cavallari enjoyed a Mexico detox trip

While Cavallari is quite busy between running a business and balancing a reality star career, she does still make time for self-care. She recently shared how important detoxing and resetting are after a trip to Mexico.

She went to Mexico with her best friend, Justin Anderson. However, she made sure to note that they’re just besties and she’s still single after splitting from her husband Jay Cutler in 2020.

Cavallari explained the trip was a four day emotional and spiritual detox and was one of the best trips of her life.

She explained that she was able to reflect and connect to herself, leaving with peace and clarity she didn’t have before.

Cavallari stated that she was going to go home a “changed woman,” but that it is only the beginning of her ongoing spiritual journey. During the trip, she visited some pretty magical places and went hiking around waterfalls.

It seems Mexico was both a magical experience and a reminder of the importance of taking a moment to detox and reset for a bit.