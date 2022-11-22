Kristin Cavallari is stunning in a red-hot look for a spicy margarita mix. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kristin Cavallari is constantly working hard to promote her brands and projects and stays looking fabulous while doing it.

The Hills star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a “hosting secret” and taught her fans how to make her favorite margarita.

Kristin sat in a bar setting with colorful wallpaper behind her as she showed off her drink-making skills.

Her makeup was soft and neutral with a nude lip and some eyeliner shaping her lids.

She wore a nearly-strapless red dress that featured three extremely thin straps for a sideways halterneck.

Her hair was styled neatly in simple waves and worn in a middle part, perfectly framing her face.

She let her fans know right away that the post was an ad and part of her paid partnership with the infused-tequila brand 21SEEDS.

Kristin opened up about her partnership and Uncommon Margarita in her caption, writing, “#ad I’m gonna let you guys in on my hosting secret…@21seeds infused tequila! You guys know I love my spicy margs and I absolutely love their cucumber jalapeno. Nothing better than making a big batch for girls night. Try out this recipe for the Uncommon Margarita and let me know what you think! Cheers 🥂.”

In the video, she uses lime juice, simple syrup, and Cucumber Jalapeno tequila to make her Uncommon Margarita – complete with a cucumber rose for garnishing.

21SEEDS is a woman-founded company with three founders and features a variety of flavors, including Cucumber Jalapeno, Valencia Orange, and Grapefruit Hibiscus.

Founder Kat notes on their website that she first made her own infused tequila at home in the kitchen, noting, “Cucumbers, jalapeños, oranges, and grapefruit all worked in flavored tequila cocktails, so why not just add them straight to the tequila?”

While Kristin is giving 21SEEDS a boost, they’re boosting her right back as they team up for a holiday-season giveaway.

Kristin Cavallari joins 21SEEDS for cookbook and tote giveaway

21SEEDS took to their own Instagram on Tuesday to announce their contest with Kristin, where 21 winners can enter to win a signed copy of Kristin’s True Comfort Cookbook and a 21SEEDS tote bag.

The rules are fairly simple to enter, as they note users need to be following the brand on Instagram and leave comments of their own cocktail and food pairings, but all winners must also be 21 or older and be legal residents of the United States.

Kristin’s cookbooks, True Roots and True Comfort, can be purchased on her Uncommon James website.