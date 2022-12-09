Kristin Cavallari showed off her beauty, boss mentality and brains in a new sit-down with Forbes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kristin Cavallari showed off her big boss energy as she shared words of wisdom, looking fabulous in all brown.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur sat down with Forbes, where she was honored for her business acumen.

More specifically, Kristin shared an interview with the business publication and her experience as a business owner.

Kristin shared a clip from the interview on her Instagram to offer her 4.5 million followers, to give a sneak peek at the exchange.

Kristin’s outfit was professional yet still stylish and trendy, which mirrored her brand’s style.

The media personality became famous for her roles on the reality TV shows Laguna Beach and The Hills, but she has also been making strides in her business world.

She has launched her fashion line, Uncommon James, and has used her celebrity status to help promote the brand. She had a television show, Very Cavallari, which focused on her brick-and-mortar store for Uncommon James in Nashville.

Kristin Cavallari stuns while talking about Uncommon James

The former MTV star perfectly represented her brand by putting her most fashionable foot forward in a brown blazer with a matching low-cut top and skirt.

Kristin had accessories for days, with multiple gold rings and necklaces from her lines.

Her blonde tresses were swept up in a chic ponytail as she expressively described what she was most proud of in her entrepreneurial journey.

According to Kristin, she has worked at every level of her business, from retail to customer service, to shipping. As such, she has a level of empathy from being in the trenches.

The sentiments echoed in Kristin’s Forbes interview were similar to those from her E! Network show, where she touted the importance of hard work and women in business.

Kristin Cavallari’s funded the Uncommon James empire

Kristin funded Uncommon James with her own money so that she is the 100 percent owner of her empire. As many fans might recall, it took Jessica Simpson 15 years to get the majority stake in her company, Jessica Simpson Collections.

However, Kristin took a different approach, which has paid off.

Kristin told Forbes, “I want to leave my mark. Maybe someday my daughter will want to take it over. Who knows. But this is the thing that I’m most proud of professionally. Because I’m 100% owner, which is rare for a celebrity brand.”

She continued, “Yeah, I could put my name on something and have a whole team of people backing me but I didn’t want to do that.”