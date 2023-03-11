Kristin Cavallari is living her best life while traveling in Europe.

She is currently in Sweden and sharing some moments while she enjoys checking out different stops along the way.

The Uncommon James founder took some time for herself as she indulged in a “sweat sesh.”

Kristin has maintained a healthy lifestyle, which includes some time in the sauna.

On her Instagram Story, Kristin shared a snapshot of herself in what appeared to be a Swedish sauna. She donned a black bikini, highlighting her fit body.

She wrote “sweat sesh” at the bottom right corner and nothing else.

Kristin Cavallari got in a “sweat sesh.” Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Kristin Cavallari dons a black bikini in Sweden

Apart from her Instagram Story, Kristin Cavallari shared two more shots on her Instagram page.

She captioned the two-image post, “…but she’s a mother 😱”

It was clearly a nod to criticism she’s received for things she posts as a mom of three. However, she appeared unbothered as her photos did all of the talking.

Her black bikini highlighted her curves, and she excused confidence throughout what appeared to be a photoshoot in the sauna.

Kristin wore her hair up, which showed that she was wearing earrings and a necklace in the photos.

There wasn’t enough light to decipher whether Kristin had on makeup, but if she did, it was simple.

Kristin Cavallari is intentional about what she puts in her body

Diet and exercise are a big part of Kristin Cavallari’s life.

She is very big on nutrition and cooking homemade meals, which she often shares with her millions of Instagram followers.

As for her exercise routine, Kristin told US Weekly, “I lift weights, but I do circuit training to keep my heart rate up. I also started doing hot yoga every once in a while. I don’t do it as often as I would like, but I love it when I’m able to make it happen.”

The beautiful blonde doesn’t stick to one specific plan regarding her diet. She lives a healthy lifestyle, which means eating food as close to its natural state as possible.

Kristin cooks about 90 percent of her meals on her own. When she eats out or goes on vacation, like in Sweden, she allows herself to eat whatever she wants and relishes enjoying herself.

It seems her plan works for her as Kristin looked stunning during her “sweat sesh,” and it doesn’t look like she’ll be abandoning her routine and cooking plans anytime soon.