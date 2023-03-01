Kristin Cavallari is enjoying the unseasonably warm weather in Nashville.

The blonde beauty shared it as 73 degrees as she posed for a mirror selfie in her closet.

Not to be out shadowed, her precious was getting belly rubs as she took the selfie.

Kristin chose to wear a white crop top, which hit just above her belly button.

She paired the shirt with belted Daisy Dukes and sat on her hips perfectly.

It was a very casual look as Kristin appeared to be wearing very little makeup, and her hair was down and parted to the side.

Her bare foot was giving her pooch the belly rubs, and it was clear her toes were painted.

Kristin Cavallari in Daisy Dukes while giving her pup belly rubs. Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Kristin Cavallari shows off show collection

Kristin Cavallari took her mirror selfie in her closet, and the massive show collection behind her was visible.

She has boots and sneakers, all colored-coded and lined up nicely. There were also some sandal slides n the bottom shelf, perhaps ones that she planned to wear as she was barefoot in her Instagram Story.

It’s not surprising that Kristin has so many shoes, especially because she is always into the latest fashion. She is very particular about what she wears and the products she uses, often sharing some of her favorites on her social media pages.

Uncommon James expands

Not only is Kristin Cavallari a reality TV star and former NFL wife, but she is also an entrepreneur.

She built Uncommon James from the ground up. She is active in every single part of running her business. The flagship store is in Nashville, Tennessee, but Kristin opened other locations in Chicago and Dallas.

While initially, jewelry was the biggest selling point, the brand has expanded into skincare, home decor, apparel, and more. Kristin has been busy living out her dream, and things are going well for the mom of three.

In the “our story” part of the website, Kristin says, “I’ve poured my heart and soul into Uncommon James, having a hand in every facet of the company. This brand is a true reflection of my personal style.”

Kristin stays busy between managing her brand, being a mom to three kids, and living in the hustle and bustle of celebrity life. On occasion, she gets downtime, and it seems like spending it casually and giving out belly rubs is one of the ways she enjoys her time.