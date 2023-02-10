Kristin Cavallari demonstrated her perfect form and exquisite taste in fashion as she shared her full workout routine in a recent post.

The Hills alum headed to the gym, where she was spotted in a spacious studio while she performed the intense circuit.

However, Kristin was joined by her trainer, Kevin Klug, who she tagged in the posts.

The blonde beauty geared up in a red, fiery fit as she followed along with the HIIT circuit.

To get the appropriate workout mentality going, Kristin added a popular Britney Spears song over the post to fully set the mood.

Luckily for fans, Kristin uploaded the numerous posts over a series of Instagram Stories, further sharing it with her 4.6 million followers.

Kristin Cavallari is burning hot in her bright red attire

For this particular gym look, Kristin went with an all-red athletic fit. The matching fit included a cropped tank top and a pair of high-waisted athletic leggings. The leggings looked incredible on Kristin and accentuated her lovely curves.

While she held the weight in her hand, the reality star got low to the ground while she performed a series of squats.

After the squats, Kristin did a variety of other exercises, like jumping lunges and core-focused reps with a black medicine ball.

As she performed the circuit, The Hills star threw her blonde locks into a ponytail that stayed tightly secured behind her head.

It was evident that Kristin didn’t need to wear any makeup for this gym look, as she was effortlessly beautiful with her already glowing complexion.

At the bottom of the Story, the blonde beauty wrote, “A few moves @kevin_klug had me do this morning @klugfitness.”

Kristin Cavallari gets low to the ground to share her squat demonstration. Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Kristin Cavallari is the founder of Uncommon James

When the reality star isn’t busy with her acting career or with being the mother to her three lovely children, Kristin is instead busy running her own business.

Kristin is the founder and CEO of both Uncommon James and Uncommon Beauty.

Since the launch of her company, the celeb has had much success with evolving and further growing the company.

Her jewelry company features a wide selection of one-of-a-kind pieces that are all made with high-quality material.

In a recent Instagram post from Uncommon James, Kristin was spotted taking a mirror selfie as she promoted some of her newest pieces.

The reality star wore an assortment of gold jewelry that included some beautiful dangly earrings, a long gold necklace, and some chunky gold rings.

Per usual, Kristin looked amazing in the shot while she glistened with a sun-kissed tan.

She sported a cream-colored top that accentuated the tones of her gold jewelry.

She captioned the post, “Kristin’s February Style Edit is live! See how she’s styling 18k gold Vermeil ✨.”

Fans can now follow Kristin and Uncommon James on Instagram to keep up with the latest drops and future launches.