Kristin Cavallari rocks Michael Kors cut-out bodysuit during GMA appearance to share Uncommon James deals

Kristin Cavallari showed off her summer style in a sexy and sleek ensemble during a visit to New York City.

The former reality TV star made an appearance on Good Morning America this week, and along with some stellar deals on her Uncommon James brand, Kristin brought her fashion A-game.

During her segment on GMA’s Deals and Steals on Tuesday morning, Kristin wowed Manhattan as she rocked a chic Michael Kors cut-out bodysuit and wide-legged pants.

Kristin’s top, the gray Cutout Cashmere Blend Knit Bodysuit from the Michael Kors 2023 Spring Collection, featured a curved sleeveless neckline and strategically placed cut-outs at the chest and midsection, showing off her toned physique.

The Laguna Beach alum opted for matching gray wide-legged pants for a monochromatic effect, adding a shimmery belt for a polished and business-casual look.

The blonde beauty wore her shoulder-length hair in loose waves and added nude pumps and some delicate jewelry to complete her minimalist ensemble.

Kristin Cavallari is gorgeous in gray on GMA to plug Uncommon James

Kristin shared a full-length look at her outfit in her Instagram Story on Tuesday. In the image, Kristin walked the streets of Manhattan, looking confident and ready to tackle daytime TV while promoting her brand.

Kristin’s stylist, Dani Michelle, originally uploaded the photo, including Kristin, Michael Kors, and Uncommon James’ Instagram handles.

Kristin looked sexy and stylish in her Michael Kors bodysuit for a GMA appearance. Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

The caption at the bottom of the photo read, “GOOD MORNING AMERICA.”

During her segment with GMA’s Tory Johnson, special guest Kristin shared some exclusive deals with viewers from her Uncommon James jewelry and skincare collections.

Kristin brought along some jewelry samples, including necklaces, bracelets, and earrings, explaining that the pieces are “effortless” and meant to be mixed and matched, as well as some of her favorite skincare products.

Kristin offered viewers a 50 percent-off discount as well as free shipping, which can be claimed at GMADeals.com.

Kristin Cavallari lived it up in New York City

Kristin, who lives in Nashville, Tennessee, made the most of her time in The Big Apple. The 36-year-old mom of three uploaded a carousel of photos on Instagram commemorating her trip to NYC.

The fashion designer continued to show off her fashionable side, rocking several different summer looks as she posed for some stunning shots in the city.

Kristin opted for a head-to-toe white look as she explored Manhattan, looked incredible in a shimmery gold crop top and black shorts for a bathroom stall photoshoot, was clad in a lacy black number for an outdoor photo op, and showed off her casual side in a t-shirt, denim shorts, and a ball cap in a mirror selfie.

The accompanying caption for Kristin’s post read, “I 🤍 NY.”

Kristin is a New York Times best-selling author with several cookbooks published

Since emerging on the small screen in 2004 on Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County and then starring in several other reality TV shows, Kristin has shifted career paths.

Not only is she the founder and creative director for Uncommon James, but Kristin is also a New York Times best-selling author with several cookbooks under her belt.

Kristin infuses her healthy eating habits into her recipes — which are mostly gluten-free, dairy-free, and refined sugar-free — and her three kids, whom she shares with her ex-husband Jay Cutler, acted as taste-testers and contributed to her cookbooks.

In her latest cookbook, Truly Simple: 140 Healthy Recipes for Weekday Cooking, Kristin credited her kids, telling her fans, “I give them lots of shout-outs in the footnotes when they inspired a recipe or actually had the idea.”

“Most [of my recipes are] kid-approved,” Kristin added. “My kids were the taste testers, and they give very honest feedback.”