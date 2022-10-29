Kristin Cavallari showed off her figure in a black bra and underwear from a tree house. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kristin Cavallari spent some time enjoying what some of us consider a childhood favorite, a tree house.

The former Laguna Beach star went for an outfit that was a little fancy for the ambiance, even if the contrast looked incredibly artistic.

Kristin stood in front of her tree house, featuring windows all around it that made her bed and a wooden balcony visible.

She stood on the balcony in a black bra and matching high-waisted underwear with a black blazer on top. Her accessories included a pair of black thigh-high stockings and chunky black lace-up boots.

Her blonde hair was short and in its usual beach waves, while her makeup included a slightly smudged smokey eye and nude lipstick. She rocked a few simple silver chains on her neck without any other jewelry.

Kristin took several full-body shots in which she was seen smiling or sitting against the window, as well as a close-up black and white picture.

It’s unclear where she was actually staying and whether or not the tree house was hers or perhaps a rented Airbnb, but she did tag the location as Nashville, Tennessee.

Her caption was simply three chess pieces, and it received over 146,000 Likes, including from influencer Olivia Culpo and Bachelor Nation alum Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Kristin Cavallari has spent her time at a treehouse in Nashville

Kristin had been staying at the tree house for at least a few days, as she posted previous shots from inside in which she was sitting on the bed.

She wore her white cotton tank top tied up in the middle to reveal her toned stomach and had on matching white shorts with thick white socks.

She shared several poses, one of which included a close-up shot of the former reality star wearing a gold triangle ring.

It appeared that she brought her dog with her as well, as the last shot showed her hugging him.

Kristin captioned the post, “Up in a treehouse.”

Kristin launched podcast with ex-boyfriend Stephen Colletti

Kristin recently launched a podcast called Back to the Beach with her Laguna Beach castmate and former boyfriend, Stephen Colletti, in which the pair react to old episodes of the show.

Each week they give a breakdown of each episode, sharing behind-the-scenes tea and giving themselves a personal rating. They also interview former cast members and people who worked on the show.

In this week’s episode, Kristin and Stephen interviewed Laguna Beach creator Liz Gately who completely surprised the pair when she revealed they already had an idea for the ending of the season before things even played out in real life.

Kristin shared the clip on Instagram, saying she was “Mind Blown.”