Kristin Cavallari has left Miami and touched down in Los Angeles, though her sense of fashion hasn’t wavered.

The Laguna Beach star was in Miami last week to attend AdWeek’s BrandWeek, an event for established brands to give information for new brands to become more established.

Kristin spoke at the event and discussed how she built her jewelry brand, Uncommon James, without having her name at the forefront of her business.

The 35-year-old mother of three is looking refreshed in her latest mirror pic, though it seems she’s not done traveling yet as she isn’t home in Nashville.

Her mirror snap on Monday morning looks like it’s from another elegant hotel room complete with a large bed and white decor.

Kristin shared her outfit with her Instagram followers via her Instagram Stories, showing off her toned abs in the process.

Kristin Cavallari shows off toned abs in braless crop top

In her selfie, Kristin wore her hair down and parted in the middle. She had noticeable eye makeup on but kept the colors neutral.

She was wearing a burnt orange crop top with a halterneck and large openings at the bottom as thin strands of fabric created a crisscross pattern below the hem of the shirt.

She wore blue jeans that featured cuts across the knees and a few worn spots and appeared to be wearing strappy sandals to finish the look.

Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

She accessorized simply, opting for a gold bracelet and matching ring, and her dark nail polish was visible as well.

Kristin rocked the crop top and jeans look, opting for a more casual look this Monday compared to her outfits in Miami last week.

Kristin Cavallari stuns in thigh-skimming minidresses

During her trip to Miami last week, Kristin wore two stunning dresses, one that seemed more fun and one that was more professional.

Her first picture showed her in an orange minidress. The dress was strapless and short, stopping above her knees. She finished the look with some heels.

Her second outfit was a bit more formal, as it was what she wore when she spoke at BrandWeek.

Kristin opted for a blue minidress with short sleeves and a slanted neckline, allowing one sleeve to hang off her shoulder. She added in the same sandals she wore with the orange dress and hit the stage, looking absolutely flawless as she did.

Going from casual to formal or from formal to casual is no problem for Kristin as she pulls off every look with ease.