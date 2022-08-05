Kristin Cavallari reveals toned abs in barely there crop top

Kristin Cavallari showed off her toned abs in a crop top for Uncommon James. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Kristin Cavallari showed off her ridiculously toned figure as she advertised her jewelry brand Uncommon James on Thursday.

The former Laguna Beach star wore a brown, halter-neck crop top with a black design on the front, paired with brown leather pants and a brown belt with a silver buckle.

The entire outfit had a western theme, as was the background, an old railway station in the desert.

Kristin’s short, blonde hair was down and she, of course, accessorized with a gold bracelet and necklace from the Uncommon James brand.

Kristin leaned against a pillar, and in a second shot, which was close-up, Kristin wore several gold necklaces and earrings.

She captioned the Instagram shots, “Untamed in the desert @uncommonjames,” and they received over 30k likes, including from Bachelor Nation alum Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Kristin Cavallari wore revealing western-themed outfits for Uncommon James

Kristin posted another photo on July 23, which also included a western-themed outfit, and garnered over 42k likes.

The Hills alum wore a brown suede bikini top with tassels that hung down over her stomach, and denim shorts with a belt that featured a large metal buckle. On top, she wore a see-through sweater and multiple silver and gold chains from the brand.

She captioned the photos, “The UNTAMED collection (aka the theme of my life rn 🤣). Lemme know your fave pieces! I’m personally obsessed w all the black and the chunky rings 🖤.”

Kristin filmed a provocative campaign video with Tyler Cameron for Uncommon James

On July 7, Uncommon James released a fall campaign video for the brand, and Bachelor Nation’s Tyler Cameron starred as her love interest in the western-themed clip.

Seductive music played as Kristin strolled outside in a purple dress with a cowgirl belt and boots. Tyler’s character was seen sitting on an old train car in a simple t-shirt and jeans as he wound up some rope.

The pair was later seen getting close as she put her hands on his chest and they kissed. They moved on to a bar where they took shots of tequila, and danced extremely closely.

They took things up a notch as Tyler carried Kristin to a ledge and sat her down while she straddled his waist and they made out.

Later in the video, they are seen getting married and simulating sex on a white mattress in the middle of the desert.

It was clearly a video meant to get people talking and absolutely did its job, with many even speculating Tyler and Kristin’s chemistry carried on off-screen.