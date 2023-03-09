Kristin Cavallari appeared several times in a bikini when she appeared on MTV’s Laguna Beach back in the day, but it’s not often we get to see her toned figure anymore.

However, the reality star shared a bikini snap on her Instagram Stories looking healthier and fitter than ever as she posed for a selfie in the mirror.

She showed off an incredible glow that was flattered even more by the color of her bathing suit and the white background, and she knew she looked bronzed because she posted the photo in response to a fan question.

Kristin did an Instagram Q&A in which she told fans to ask skincare questions only, writing, “Keep it skincare related :)”

The follower complimented her and asked, “How do you keep such a lovely glow all year. Is it real or do you use fake tan?”

Sign up for our newsletter!

The entrepreneur revealed she’s not into fake tans, responding, “You couldn’t pay me to fake tan. I’m Italian so when I get tan, luckily it stays with me. I don’t use a fake tanner or anything. Thank you, dad.”

So, Kristin’s followers have learned a few new things about her in just a few short sentences: She hates fake tans, and she’s Italian.

Kristin Cavallari struck a pose in a black strapless bikini

The Uncommon James founder posed in front of a stunning bathroom sink that featured several white drawers in a traditional style with a modern gray marble counter on top.

Everything on top of the counter was definitely aesthetically pleasing and would make a great background for all those organizational TikTok videos. Kristin had glass jars, clean white candles, and a luxurious tray for everything.

Of course, she was the one who stole the show, sporting a strapless black bikini top with a small cut-out in the center paired with floral peach and black bottoms.

She had her blonde hair slicked back in a ponytail and wore a pair of small gold earrings that were most likely from her own jewelry line.

Kristin Cavallari showed off her tan bikini body in a mirror selfie while she answered follower questions. Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Kristin is the founder of Uncommon James, and they just dropped a new collection

Kristin’s line of jewelry, Uncommon James, dropped their new Out of Office collection in February, and it’s doing incredibly well because a few pieces have already sold out in just a few short weeks.

The Pink Luster bracelet features pink baguette-shaped stones on a gold chain and costs $48, while the lavender Tube Hoop Earrings are a bit more casual and would be perfect for a night on the town.

The most recent launch is the Heating Up collection which features lots of hearts and yellow and purple stones.

The Vintage Bead Hoop Earrings feature purple, white, and yellow stones on a gold hoop and would be the perfect addition to a summer holiday outfit; they cost $52.

Kristin wore the earrings in a recent Uncommon James Instagram reel featuring several other pieces from the new collection.

The new Heating Up collection is now available on the Uncommon James website, and you can keep an eye on Instagram for styling inspiration from the brand.