Kristin Cavallari is living her best life while on vacation in Europe.

She relaxed in a “sweat sesh” while visiting a sauna in Sweden and spent time in Finland before that.

The beautiful blonde decided a night on the town was in her cards, and she showed up and showed out for the occasion.

After getting glammed up, Kristin stood in front of a full-length mirror with a friend, who was dressed all in black.

Kristin chose a little black dress with a little more sparkle. And it was one from the “archives.”

Written on the photo shared to her Instagram Story, Kristin wrote, “Pulled this dress out of the archives.”

Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Kristin Cavallari stuns in a little black dress

Kristin Cavallari looked stunning in the black dress she pulled “out of the archives.”

The reality TV star chose a thigh-skimming halter dress with some sparkle.

She paired the short dress with black tights and heels, highlighting and elongating her toned legs.

Her blonde highlighted hair was left straight and fell just below her shoulders.

Kristin wore a bracelet and a few rings to finish off the look.

Kristin Cavallari owns Uncommon James

Aside from being a mom of three children, Kristin Cavallari is a businesswoman. She owns her own company, Uncommon James.

She has expanded by leaps and bounds since the idea was born, and now her brand carries jewelry, skincare, and even home decor.

Kristin’s items can be shopped online, and the first standalone store was opened in Nashville, where she resides with her kids. Currently, there are three brick-and-mortar stores, with Chicago and Dallas added into the mix.

Jewelry is where it all began for Kristin, and she still loves it today.

The company was founded in 2017. Kristin did it on her own without any outside funding.

Speaking to Forbes, the blonde beauty said, “The thing that I’m most proud of is that, at one point in time, I have had a hand in every single facet of the company.”

She went on to say, “I’ve done it all. I’ve done the customer service. I’ve done the shipping. I’ve done everything, And I’m really happy to say that because now every employee I have, I can relate to. Like, ‘I get it. I’ve been there. I know what you’re going through.'”

Almost six years later, Kristin is thriving with her business and making the most of her life away from the reality TV spotlight. She travels and spends time with her three kids while managing and expanding Uncommon James.