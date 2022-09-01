Kristin Cavallari raves about homemade pesto in braless crop top look

Kristin Cavallari shares a cooking video on social media. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kristin Cavallari has shown her followers a cooking secret that involves turning a fan-favorite sauce into ice cubes.

The Laguna Beach alum, 35, has been keeping herself more than busy these days — especially with hosting her new podcast, running her beauty and jewelry brands, and writing her newest cooking book, Truly Simple: 140 Healthy Recipes for Weekday Cooking.

On Wednesday, the Uncommon James founder shared a video on her Instagram Stories that involved one of her favorite kitchen hacks.

Kristin showed her followers what she does to use up the overabundance of basil growing in her greenhouse.

Instead of making enough pesto sauce for one portion, she blends up the ingredients and puts the mixture into an ice cube tray.

She then puts the “basil ice cubes” into Ziploc bags and freezes them until she’s ready to make a dish that involves the sauce.

As she explained the process to the camera, Kristin rocked a white, crop-top tank with a pair of gray sweatpants from behind her food processor.

“This is truly the best thing that anyone has ever told me,” Kristin said before giving her friend credit for the life hack. “I cannot take credit for it but it is a game changer.”

With a kitchen towel draped over her shoulder, she proceeded to walk to her “second” freezer to show her fans that she already had a few bags of basil cubes waiting to be used up.

She ended her Stories saga by telling fans that it was a hack she highly recommends.

Kristin Cavallari’s previously released cookbook

When it comes to kitchen secrets, Kristin Cavallari has proven that she knows a thing or two behind the stove.

In 2020, she released her first cookbook titled True Comfort: More Than 100 Cozy Recipes Free of Gluten.

The New York Times Bestseller is full of healthy, natural, comfort meals that contain ingredients that are free of gluten and refined sugars.

The reality star previously took to Instagram to announce her book launch and share her excitement over the release with her millions of followers.

“I honestly can’t believe today is the day,” Kristin wrote. “I poured my heart and soul into True Comfort and it’s by far the book I’m most proud of. I can’t wait to see which recipes you love the most and what you think!!! Thanks for all your support and for letting me do what I love.”

Along with the book, Kristin continues to share her favorite cooking hacks and recipes on social media, which can be found in her “InTheKitchen” highlight reel on her Instagram.