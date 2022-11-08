Kristin Cavallari, Stephen Colletti, and Lauren Conrad reunite for a very special episode of Back to the Beach. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency/ Mario Santoro/AdMedia

Nearly 20 years after their teenage love triangle made them household names on Laguna Beach, Kristin Cavallari, Stephen Colletti, and Lauren Conrad reunited.

In a moment that certainly brought nostalgic feelings to the forefront, Kristin, Lauren, and Stephen smiled and made nice in the picture that is on its way to viral status.

The trio got together for Kristin and Stephen’s podcast, Back to the Beach. The reunion was a big deal, partially because Lauren has been noticeably absent from MTV and all subsequent shows since she left The Hills in Season 5. Lauren got married, had two children, and has maintained a low-key life out of the spotlight, running a clothing company.

However, it appeared that the occasion was important enough to warrant an appearance from Lauren.

Lauren stopped by to offer her two cents as Kristin and Stephen recounted iconic moments from Season 1’s Laguna Beach finale.

Kristin fans likely recall she and Stephen joined forces to rewatch old episodes of Laguna Beach, the MTV show that documented their high school experiences. The Season 1 finale of Back to the Beach looked like a must-listen experience, judging from Kristin’s recent share.

Kristin shared the shots on her Instagram with a caption telling fans to check out her podcast. The recording studio served as the backdrop for the precious moment.

It looked as though time had been kind to the trio, as none appeared to have aged.

Lauren rocked a black maxi dress with her signature honey-blonde hair in a center part. She stood next to Stephen, who smiled wide in a white t-shirt and jeans.

On Stephen’s other side was Kristin, in an orange crop top with high-waisted and distressed jeans, completed with strappy white heels.

The caption read, “The love triangle together again. Finale of Back to the Beach season 1 with LC is here! Link in bio.”

Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti’s podcast, Back to the Beach

Laguna Beach was a cultural phenomenon and spurred multiple spinoffs, including The Hills. The MTV show also launched the careers of each person, with Lauren and Kristin creating successful fashion brands.

Kristin and Stephen just finished Season 1 of Back to the Beach, where they recapped the first season of Laguna Beach and shared never before heard information.

The former lovers have treated fans to nostalgic moments with their latest project.