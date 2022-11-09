Kristin Cavallari struck a pose in her closet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kristin Cavallari is known for her incredibly stylish fashion sense, so it’s not surprising she would pass down her knowledge to her children.

The former Laguna Beach star shared a mirror selfie from her closet full of shoes as she stood next to her son Jaxon who looked quite dapper in a blue suit with a tie.

It was a seriously fashionable outfit considering the 8-year-old was the one to pick it out, with the styling genes clearly running in the family.

Kristin wore a thigh-skimming black, strapless dress with knee-high black boots and a black and dark green fur jacket on top.

She carried a small black purse with a gold chain handle and wore a simple gold necklace and gold rings.

Kristin left her short blonde hair down in beach waves as she smiled proudly at the camera.

It’s unclear where Kristin and her son were going, but they looked as if they were ready to attend a party of some sort.

Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Kristin Cavallari wore a black bra and underwear set under an oversized blazer

The 3 time New York Times Best Selling author is incredibly fashion forward, having worn a similar outfit just a couple of weeks ago while enjoying what appeared to be a solo trip in a treehouse.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kristin posed for photos wearing a black bra and high-waisted underwear under an oversized black blazer.

She paired the look with a daring pair of black thigh-high stockings and gave the ensemble a casual feel with chunky black, lace-up boots.

She let her blonde hair down, giving it a side part with beach waves and giving the look a darker vibe with black liquid eyeliner.

Curiously, she captioned the shots with a series of chess piece emojis.

Kristin co-hosts the Back to the Beach podcast with ex-boyfriend Stephen Colletti

The former star of The Hills has been recording a highly popular podcast called Back to the Beach in which she and her ex-boyfriend Stephen Colletti react to old episodes of Laguna Beach.

In the finale episode, which just about broke the internet, they had Lauren Conrad on. Fans of the show will remember that Kristin, Stephen, and Lauren have one of the most infamous love triangles ever.

In the early aughts, the trio even spawned T-shirts with “Team Lauren” or “Team Kristin” printed on them.

In the advertisement for the episode, viewers see Lauren Conrad sitting down at the microphone in a long black dress with her blonde hair hanging straight down her shoulders.

Kristin told Lauren, “My take on it is, you and I never really had any beef, and you can be brutally honest,” as Lauren looked off to the side.

Kristin claimed that throughout the podcast they kept saying, “If only we could have Lauren’s take on this.”

Fans will be incredibly excited to watch the episode, reliving one of the most famous love triangles we saw on reality television.