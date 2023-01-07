Kristin Cavallari posed from her enviably stocked closet in a crisp and chic all-white ensemble. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Kristin Cavallari celebrated her 36th birthday this week with a fashionable selfie from a fully-stocked closet.

The mother of three went into selfie mode for a pre-dinner snap, shared on her Instagram Stories.

The picture showed Kristin’s extensive shoe closet, with pairs of shoes arranged in a color-coordinated manner. In fact, only Kristin’s white and beige shoes were visible in the background, meaning there were rows of other pieces around the corner.

As for Kristin, the birthday girl rocked a white dress with flowy sleeves and a plunging neckline.

The thigh-skimming dress had an asymmetrical belt feature, adding a chic vibe to the elegant look. Kristin carried a white patent leather Chanel bag that perfectly matched her look.

She completed the ensemble with strappy nude-colored heels.

Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

As Kristin would eventually reveal, this birthday was important to the reality TV star.

Kristin Cavallari celebrates birthday

Kristin celebrated her 36th birthday and expressed gratitude for the simple things, like being able to call herself mid-thirties.

Kristin shared a picture from her birthday dinner, wearing the same ensemble from her mirror selfie. The picture showed Kristin seated at a table with a large glass of red wine.

She smiled and looked down at the table, where a massive piece of birthday cake featuring a candle sat in front of her.

Her humorous caption read, “Still able to say mid-thirties #36.”

Kristin has achieved quite a bit in her mid-thirties.

She has a successful company called Uncommon James, which she launched independently. Kristin has worked in every position at her company, from retail to shipping and customer service.

Kristin Cavallari’s Uncommon James empire

Kristin has continuously shown her business acumen, with smart decisions, like funding her brand, Uncommon James, with her own money.

Rather than crowdfunding or receiving money from investors, Kristin put her own money behind Uncommon James. For this reason, Kristin has 100 percent ownership of the brand, which gives the Laguna Beach alum control over her company.

Last month, Kristin told Forbes about her Uncommon James business strategy.

Kristin said, “I want to leave my mark. Maybe someday my daughter will want to take it over. Who knows. But this is the thing that I’m most proud of professionally. Because I’m 100% owner, which is rare for a celebrity brand.”

She added, “Yeah, I could put my name on something and have a whole team of people backing me but I didn’t want to do that.”

The future looks bright for Kristin, whose business empire is just getting started.