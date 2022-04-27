Kristin Cavallari loses her pants for major milestone

Kristin Cavallari smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kristin Cavallari is stunning pantless in a knitted sweater look to mark a major milestone. The 35-year-old MTV face is now running a veritable empire via her Uncommon brand, one kicking off with Uncommon James jewelry and now including Uncommon Beauty.

In a recent Instagram share, the Laguna Beach alum wowed fans with her killer pins as she celebrated a big anniversary, and fans are leaving the thumbs-up.

Kristin Cavallari stuns for big day

Kristin shared a gallery, one opening with her all legs as she sat on an outdoor decked area. The blonde was flaunting her gym-honed and super shapely legs amid a lush foliage and tree setting, wearing only a dark green and heavy knitted rib sweater worn off-the-shoulder.

Smiling as she held one hand to ruffled hair, Cavallari folded one of her legs while barefoot, also showing off a mani-pedi.

The Very Cavallari star, marking five years since she founded Uncommon James, also shared swanky interior shots, plus ones showcasing her best-selling jewelry, with a caption gushing over the brand’s success and fan support she’s received.

“Happy 5th anniversary @uncommonjames,” she began.

Kristin continued: “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized that everything in my life has been building blocks and everything starts to make sense. My journey leading me to launch Uncommon James has been the thing I’m most thankful and proud of professionally.” Extending gratitude towards her fans, she added: “But it’s bc of you guys- our supporters….I am eternally grateful for you all. Without you, this company doesn’t exist. So, thank you, thank you, thank you. 🤍 let’s see what the next 5 years has in store…”

Kristin Cavallari knows good promo

Kristin’s post has caught over 70,000 likes. The reality star has been busy promoting her brands on Instagram amid recent Bahamas vacation shots, with April 3 seeing her stunning in yellow shorts and a skimpy crop top as she told fans about her “Fall tease.” This post topped 72,000 likes.

Cavallari joins fellow reality stars with jewelry lines. Both Larsa Pippen and Lindsay Lohan, who once hosted Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, design jewelry. Kristin last year branched into clean beauty via her Uncommon Beauty brand. She joins the slew of beauty-dabbling celebs, from moguls Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner to newer faces including Savannah Chrisley and Angela Simmons. Kristin is followed by over 5 million on Instagram.