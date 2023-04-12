Kristin Cavallari hit the metaphorical fashion nail on the head earlier today, rocking an unforgettable suede dress for Good Morning America in New York City.

The 36-year-old reality TV star was caught greeting fans and media outside the studio with a big, luminous smile.

Kristin appeared as a guest on the show to promote her brand-new cookbook, Truly Simple, which is chock-full of easy and nourishing recipes for busy home cooks.

She’s already released two other cookbooks, True Comfort and True Roots, and yes, that’s in addition to being a full-time mom and the CEO of a skincare and clothing line.

Kristin was an absolute vision for the morning show appearance in an orange halterneck dress that did her enviable figure all the favors.

She paired the garment with strappy nude stilettos, a shiny gold watch, and hoop earrings. Kristin is probably one of the only people on the planet who can make a simple ponytail look glamorous.

Kristin Cavallari dazzled on her way to GMA. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Kristin shared a few additional photos on her Instagram page, showing off the dress from all angles.

She captioned the share, “big press day today for TRULY SIMPLE! This book is almost 2 years in the making so I couldn’t be happier to finally get it out there 🧡.”

Kristin Cavallari wore white undies to promote Uncommon James

Now, speaking of Kristin’s many successful business ventures, she got down to her undies for a recent photo shoot promoting her clothing line Uncommon James.

The successful influencer could be seen getting her hair and makeup done before perusing the cream and white-hued clothing racks.

She started the shoot with a flowy white crop top and matching undies, highlighting her super-sculpted physique.

Kristin’s mid-length tresses were styled in loose, dreamy waves, and her sun-kissed makeup was nothing short of perfection.

While Uncommon James began as a source of classically elegant jewelry for women on the go, Kristin has now expanded to include skincare, apparel, and home decor.

Of course, she frequently promotes the brand on her social media page and can often be seen sporting products from the line.

Kristin wrote on the company’s website, “I’ve poured my heart and soul into Uncommon James, having a hand in every facet of the company. This brand is a true reflection of my personal style.”

Kristin Cavallari stunned in a plunging top to show off her thick eyeliner

Kristin recently found herself living in a “thick eyeliner phase,” sharing a mirror selfie that had fans admiring more than just her makeup.

The mother of three looked incredible in a plunging olive-green top with a long, dainty chain necklace.

Sure, her eyeliner looked out of this world, but oh my gosh, so did her hair, eyebrows, lips, and everything else!

The cherry on top of the jaw-dropping look was Kristin’s complexion, which featured the same youthful, golden glow it’s had since her Laguna Beach days.

Kristin takes fantastic care of her body inside and out, and thankfully, she’s not gatekeeping, so anyone can follow her diet!

During her appearance on Good Morning America earlier today, she shared several recipes from her newest cookbook, including a mouthwatering balsamic roasted chicken with sour cream and chive potato salad.

She commented on the recipe during the show, saying, “I love shallots because [its] similar to an onion, almost a little garlicky flavor, I think they just compliment any dish. I do use a lot of butter in the cookbook, which is pretty much the only cow’s milk that we use — maybe a little bit of sour cream from time to time — everyone loves it.”