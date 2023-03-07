TV personality and businesswoman Kristin Cavallari knows that hitting the gym is a great way to get her week started on the right foot.

Such was the case on Monday, as Kristin shared a gym selfie, looking fresh-faced and ready to tackle her week.

Kristin shared the snapshot on her Instagram Story, where she has 4.6 million followers.

Kristin’s selfie showed her seated amid a bevy of gym equipment as she captured herself taking a rest in front of a mirrored wall.

In the selfie, Kristin sat cross-legged on a gym mat with one hand resting on her knee while the other hand held her phone to capture the image.

The 36-year-old mom of three appeared to be makeup-free in the photo and wore her newly-highlighted hair down in a side part.

Kristin donned a white sports bra and red leggings, showcasing her fit and trim physique, compliments of the work she puts in at the gym and her healthy diet.

Kristin didn’t caption the photo other than adding a gif that read, “Monday.”

Kristin Cavallari’s workout routine

The former reality TV star is a health enthusiast, and that means regular trips to the gym are part of her repertoire. Last year, she told Us Weekly that she was focusing on maintaining muscle rather than slimming down.

“My goal is sort of, right now, just to maintain the muscle that I have. I’m not trying to lose weight,” she shared, noting that she doesn’t weigh herself but rather judges how her clothes fit her instead.

“I’ve put on a lot of weight in the last few years, but in a good way,” Kristin added. The Laguna Beach alum works out regularly with a personal trainer to keep her petite frame strong.

Kristin follows a healthy diet

In addition to a regimented fitness schedule, Kristin also adheres to a healthy diet. With three recipe and lifestyle books under her belt, the New York Times best-selling author also knows a thing or two about eating healthily.

Her three children, Camden, Saylor, and Jaxon, even pull their own vegetables from the family’s greenhouse.

Kristin doesn’t deny herself any food groups but likes to keep her meals balanced. She includes plenty of meats and vegetables and prefers to eat clean, with no artificial ingredients.

Kristin is also a successful businesswoman

As if raising three kids, watching her diet, working out, and authoring several books weren’t enough to keep Kristin busy, she also runs her brands, Uncommon James and Uncommon Beauty.

Uncommon James features mostly jewelry, along with accessories, apparel, and home goods. Her Uncommon Beauty brand is a simplified five-step routine consisting of a cleanser, pineapple peptide nectar, water cream, eye cream, and lip balm.

The entire five-piece skincare collection retails for $215. They can be purchased online at UncommonJames.com or at retailers such as Ulta, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Anthropologie.