Kristin Cavallari is gorgeous in her tiny red dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Kristin Cavallari is more gorgeous than ever, as she sported a beautiful red mini-dress in her most recent share.

The 35-year-old Hills actress posed for a selfie as she snapped a quick picture of the gorgeous ensemble.

The snapped shot was taken amid the backdrop of a modern, black-and-white room while she stood with complete confidence.

Kristin slightly smiled for the camera as she held on tightly to her iPhone.

The Hills star treated her 4.5 million followers with the selfie as she uploaded it to her Story.

It goes without saying Kristin supplied some rather jaw-dropping content for her millions of fans to indulge in.

Kristin Cavallari is sizzling hot in bright red

The mother of three showcased her immaculate physique as she sported a show-stopping dress.

Kristin was captured wearing a strapless red mini-dress that hugged her slender figure perfectly.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The red dress fell to her lower-mid thigh and featured a small slit up one side of her leg. The dress surely highlighted Kristin’s toned and rather long legs.

To accompany the dress, the actress wore matching red pumps. The heels were a pointed, open-toe design that featured gorgeous red straps that were wrapped tightly around her ankles, which kept the pumps in place.

Kristin then paired the red look with gold accents as she wore a gold watch and a chunky gold ring.

Her hair looked perfect as her short locks were styled in light waves that fell down to her shoulders.

For her makeup, she went for a bold look as she added layers of mascara and eyeliner around her eyes and paired it with some bronzer and a pink, glossy lip.

Overall, Kristin absolutely nailed this fit as she executed it with ease.

Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Kristin Cavallari hosts Back to the Beach podcast with long-time friend Stephen Colletti

The moment that every Laguna Beach fan has been waiting for is now over.

Kristin, along with friend and former boyfriend Stephen Colletti, teamed up to create their very own podcast dedicated to the infamous show Laguna Beach.

The podcast is called Back to the Beach and currently features 22 episodes.

The episodes are filled with the two Laguna Beach alums reflecting upon the show itself and the well-known drama between Kristin and Lauren Conrad (LC).

As if the podcast wasn’t exciting enough for loyal LB fans, Kristin recently posted a short clip from one of the newer episodes, and go figure it featured former rival, Lauren.

The episode discussed past feuds between the trio and, of course, relationship drama that seemed to linger throughout all of the Laguna Beach seasons.

However, luckily for fans, it seems as though the trio has made amends as they smiled periodically while reminiscing about silly drama from the past.

The caption of the post wrote, “Season 1 finale of Back to the Beach with a very special guest tomorrow! (We’ll be back for season 2 in January).”

It certainly goes without saying fans went crazy for this particular episode, as it’s been years and years since this trio has been spotted in the same room together.

The post received 146k likes, and the comment section was flooded with over 6k excited Laguna Beach fans.