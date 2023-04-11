Reality TV star turned boss babe Kristin Cavallari has done it again with her latest promo for Uncommon James.

Kristin built Uncommon James from the ground up and proudly models various products.

The blonde bombshell often reps her company’s jewelry, accessories, and apparel.

That was the case this week when the official Uncommon James Instagram account dropped a new teaser for the latest collection.

With the video, viewers see behind-the-scenes footage of Kristin getting her make-up done and picking out her look.

The end result has Kristin posing outside in light yellow underwear and a white crop look. Her look highlighted her long, lean legs and toned tummy.

Kristin’s golden blonde wavy locks were parted to one side, with her make-up kept to a minimum so the Uncommon James jewelry she was rocking could do all the talking.

The video footage ended with a tease of the final photo shoot with the caption on the IG post reading, “Our California Girl 😍 Get early access to our new collection…details in our stories.”

One way Kristin stays looking so fabulous is because of her healthy eating habits. The Laguna Beach alum has written a couple of cookbooks to share her favorite healthy recipes, with the most recent one just being released.

Kristin Cavallari releases Truly Simple cookbook

On April 4, Kristin’s latest cookbook, Truly Simple: 140 Healthy Recipes for Weekday Cooking, was released. According to the Amazon description Kristin “focuses on the weekday meal, with more than 140 quick and easy recipes that will lift you out of that cooking rut.” It also mentions that “126 of the recipes are gluten-free.”

Along with availability for purchase on Amazon, the cookbook is also available at other retailers like Target. Kristin’s latest cookbook runs $14.99 for a Kindle download or $20.99 for a hardcover.

This morning, the mom of three appeared on Good Morning America to promote her new book. Kristin didn’t just talk about the book, though. She gave viewers a look at how easy one of the recipes was to make.

Other cookbooks from Kristin include True Comfort and True Roots.

Kristin Cavallari enjoys girls’ night out

There’s no question that Kristin works balancing Uncommon James, writing cookbooks, doing her podcast Back to the Beach, and of course, being a mom. Kristin splits custody of her three kids, Camden, Jax, and Saylor, with her ex-husband Jay Cutler.

A couple of weeks ago, Kristin took full advantage of being kid-free and work-free to enjoy some girl time with her friends. The Hills alum shared three photos of her night out in Nashville on Instagram.

It seems a good time was had by all as Kristin and her friends are all smiles for a sporting event and outside drinks. Very Cavallari fans will recognize Kristin’s pal and co-worker Brittainy Taylor in the mix of her gal pals.

Whether she’s heating things up to promote Uncommon James or enjoying some downtime, Kristin Cavallari always brings her A-game and looks fabulous doing it.