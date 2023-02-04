Kristin Cavallari showed her fans that a simple, little black dress can leave a lasting impression.

The blonde beauty wowed in head-to-toe black as she made a simple outfit look absolutely stunning.

While plugging her Uncommon James brand’s jewelry collection, Kristin took a moment to capture a beautiful bedroom closet selfie.

The 36-year-old fashion entrepreneur stood in front of her full-length mirror to snap her selfie, looking confident and classy.

Kristin was clad in a curve-hugging LBD with a mock turtleneck and long sleeves. The form-fitting design of the dress highlighted her curves in all the right places, while the hem hit mid-thigh, accentuating her tanned and toned legs.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She paired her dress with black, knee-high boots and a black-and-white houndstooth clutch.

Kristin Cavallari is beautiful in LBD for bedroom selfie

Kristin’s yellow gold jewelry was the perfect warm tone to complement the dark hue of her outfit from none other than Uncommon James.

The blonde beauty wore her hair down, in an off-center part, with loose beachy waves grazing her shoulders. Behind her were rows of shelves filled with shoes.

Kristin smiled slightly with her mouth closed and opted not to caption the pic, letting her ensemble and incredible figure do the talking.

Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

In an earlier slide in her Stories, Kristin plugged the latest drop from her Uncommon James brand. Kristin wished her 4.5 million followers “happy shopping” as she told them that Uncommon James recently launched a new Vermeil collection featuring high-end 18-karat gold-plated sterling silver pieces.

Kristin sported her line’s Layered Gold Bar Vermeil Earrings in her first piercing, which retail for $128 on her website. The rest of her earrings were regular Uncommon James pieces from her collection.

Kristin explains the name behind Uncommon James

Kristin founded Uncommon James in 2017. The name of her company stems from her love of the name James, which happens to be her daughter Saylor’s middle name and her late brother’s.

The former Very Cavallari star’s ex-husband, retired NFL player Jay Cutler, is also partly responsible for the name.

“James is my daughter’s middle name. It was also my brother’s middle name, but I really love it for a female, even though it’s ‘uncommon,'” Kristin told PeopleStyle. “So Jay came up with Uncommon, and I loved it. So yes, I have him to thank.”

Kristin launches Uncommon Beauty, new cookbook

In addition to her Uncommon James brand, Kristin also founded her beauty brand with a similar name, Uncommon Beauty. Her clean, minimalist skincare line is made up of five products that serve as staples in her beauty routine.

Kristin’s beauty line features the daily foaming powder cleanser, pineapple peptide nectar, daily water cream, triple effect eye cream, and mango lip balm. All of the products are under $70 and can be purchased on UncommonJames.com.

Clean living is an important component of Kristin’s lifestyle. She also incorporates healthy recipes in her New York Times best-selling cookbooks, True Roots and True Comfort, which are also available on her Uncommon James website.

Kristin’s latest cookbook, Truly Simple, featuring over 140 family-friendly, easy weekday recipes, is scheduled for release on April 11, 2023.