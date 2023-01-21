TV personality and entrepreneur Kristin Cavallari is ready to let loose in Mexico, and the blonde beauty shared her love for fashion and her sensational figure.

Admittedly, Kristin considers Mexico her “second home,” so it’s no surprise that she’s in her element this weekend as she attends her BFF’s wedding.

The 36-year-old mom of three shared a couple of snaps to her Instagram Stories to kick off the weekend.

Clad in a beautiful green gown with a tropical print, Kristin stood before a full-length mirror inside her hotel room’s bathroom to capture her gorgeous selfies.

Kristin’s tiered ruffle dress had a plunging neckline nearly reaching her waist and cutouts on both sides. The golden color of the tigers on the dress’s pattern perfectly complemented the dark green leaves in the background.

She wore her shoulder-length blonde hair in loose waves and a side part and wore a natural-looking, golden palette for her makeup.

Kristin Cavallari is gorgeous in green for Mexican wedding getaway

The fashionista carried a black woven handbag and accessorized with none other than jewelry from her Uncommon James brand. She pointed out in her second photo that she was repping her own brand, writing, “all the jewelry @uncommonjames of course.”

Kristin opted for the Little Lady Lariat Necklace, a minimalist statement piece from her jewelry collection featuring an Atocha chain and a studded drop chain in the center. It retails for $68 on Uncommon James’ website.

Kristin was dripping in Uncommon James jewelry

On her fingers, Kristin wore her Textured Ring in gold, currently sold out online, the perfect stackable piece, which costs $48 and comes in sizes 5 through 8. Kristin also sported the Criss Cross Vermeil Ring, $98 in yellow gold, with scalloped edges in 18k gold over pure sterling silver.

For her earrings, Kristin went with a pair of her brand’s Nudist Earrings, also in gold. The simple abstract design of her earrings was the perfect addition to her ensemble, and the pair is also available on her Uncommon James website for $58.

Kristin captioned her first snap, “one of my favorites is getting married!!!!!!” also tagging her BFF, Stephanie “Steph” Biegel, AKA “Biegs,” who viewers may remember from Kristin’s show, Very Cavallari.

Kristin is passionate about her company, Uncommon James, which, in addition to jewelry, also sells children’s clothing and home goods, with three physical locations in Nashville, Chicago, and Dallas. She launched the company in 2017 and, four years later, in 2021, announced her skincare line, Uncommon Beauty.

Kristin added Uncommon Beauty to her brand in 2021

After being asked repeatedly about her skincare regimen, Kristin decided to create her own line of products after discovering that her previous products were actually “not good for [her] skin at all.”

“The whole idea of Uncommon Beauty was to create really clean, effective products,” the blonde beauty told Harpers Bazaar. “But we also don’t want you to have 20 steps, so we’re stripping your routine down to a handful of products that will get the job done.”

Kristin’s Uncommon Beauty line offers five staples for everyone’s skincare regimen: the daily foaming powder cleanser ($38), pineapple peptide nectar ($62), daily water cream ($48), triple effect eye cream ($52), and the mango lip balm ($15).

Kristin is all about cleaning living

The former reality TV star prides herself on living a clean lifestyle, which also carries over into her diet. As a three-time New York Times bestseller, Kristin has penned two cookbooks and one lifestyle book.

Balancing in Heels: My Journey to Health, Happiness, and Making It All Work is her lifestyle book, full of tips and tricks on everything from health and wellness to fashion, food, fitness, and everything in between.

True Comfort contains more than 100 gluten-free, refined sugar-free recipes, and True Roots also touts recipes for a clean and toxin-free diet.

Kristin’s clean lifestyle has worked because she’s never looked better and is clearly at the top of her game.