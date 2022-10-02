Kristin Cavallari in white bikini hits the beach

Kristin Cavallari smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kristin Cavallari has been packing on the bikini action as she enjoys a Mexico vacation.

The Laguna Beach alum, 35, has left her Tennessee base to soak up the sun South of the Border, and she made sure her 4.4 million Instagram followers were invited along for the ride.

In a weekend Story, Kristin shared some shorefront action as she hit up a local beach and showed off hints of her figure in a strapless white bikini.

Sharing a selfie on Saturday, Kristin posed confidently and close up as she enjoyed the gorgeous scenery.

The new podcast host went for a lifted chin pose as she sizzled in her bandeau swimwear. She also upped her hat game, although the headwear was worn off her head and only visible via its string ties.

Kristin added discreet gold jewelry likely from her Uncommon James brand. She wore her blonde locks down, casual, and a little swept over for a beachy finish.

Kristin Cavallari takes a bikini selfie. Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Kristin has not indicated who she’s spending time with in Mexico, although fans have been seeing her on the move plenty over recent months. In the summer, Kristin hit up Massachusetts for a vacation and has since spent time in Las Vegas, NV, where she attended the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Kristin Cavallari on a journey of ‘self-love’

Kristin continues to make headlines for being single following her split from ex Jay Cutler – the couple shares three children.

Earlier this year, the Back to the Beach podcast host spoke on The School of Greatness podcast, stating:

“The scariest thing that I’ve ever done is get a divorce, but it’s been the best thing that I’ve ever done. That has really jump-started my journey on self-love and figuring out who I am now.” She also revealed that she was “taking the time, really feeling everything that I needed to feel before I was able to really move on.”

Kristin Cavallari busy with business and a new cookbook

Alongside her July-launched podcast, Kristin continues to run her three businesses: Uncommon James, Little James, and Uncommon Beauty.

Kristin has also revealed her Truly Simple cookbook that’s due for release in April next year. The cover shows the star in the kitchen and in a loose linen shirt and jeans while smiling for the camera. Over 140 healthy recipes are up for grabs.