Kristin Cavallari in unbuttoned shirt is ‘back in the country’

Kristin returned from a detoxifying Mexico trip and is "back in the country."

Kristin Cavallari is “back in the country” following a Mexican getaway, and the blonde beauty went unbuttoned in the name of fashion.

As a mom of three, a jewelry and fashion designer, a business owner, and an author, Kristin is certainly booked and busy these days.

The former reality TV star recently set off to her happy place, Mexico, to reset with some R&R alongside her longtime BFF and hair stylist, Justin Anderson.

Now that her time in warm and sunny Mexico has ended, it’s back to business for the 35-year-old beauty.

Kristin took to her Instagram Stories recently to share a full mirror-length selfie shot from inside her spacious walk-in closet.

Posing in front of a wall full of shoes, Kristin bared some skin in an unbuttoned, long-sleeved denim top. Kristin rolled up the sleeves on her top to give it a more casual feel and tucked it into a pair of dark-washed jeans which she paired with taupe-colored cowgirl boots.

Kristin Cavallari goes unbuttoned while ‘back in the country’

Always one to accessorize her outfits perfectly, Kristin went with a stark white handbag with gold chain straps, a yellow gold paper clip necklace, some chunky rings, and an oversized wristwatch.

Kristin wore her famous platinum blonde hair down and parted on the side with some loose, beachy waves grazing her shoulders. Using one hand to snap the pic with her phone and the other in her pocket holding her handbag, Kristin looked at the camera lens with a closed-mouth half smile.

Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

“Back in the country,” she captioned the share.

In another slide, Kristin offered her fans the link to the Love Life necklace she was wearing from her Uncommon James line. The Parisian-inspired necklace with a gold bar chain, a bestseller for her brand, says in French, “J’aime la vie,” which translates to “I love life” in English.

Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

The necklace retails for $68, and customers can pair it with the matching Love Life Bracelet for $62.00.

Kristin says she’s a ‘different woman’ following Mexican detox

Kristin took to Instagram once again to reflect on her recent Mexican vacation, one she called the “best trip” of her life.

While south of the border, Kristin engaged in a four-day emotional and spiritual detox.

“I’m going home with so much clarity and peace and feeling more connected to myself than I ever have,” Kristin shared with her 4.5 million Instagram followers, adding, “I’m going home a different woman and for that I am eternally grateful.”