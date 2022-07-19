Kristin Cavallari in unbuttoned shirt announces new job

Kristin Cavallari smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kristin Cavallari is proudly announcing her new gig while stunning in an unbuttoned shirt.

The 35-year-old reality star and jewelry designer has jumped aboard the celebrity podcaster bandwagon, which means anyone missing the blonde on Laguna Beach will now get to hear her revisiting all her favorite episodes and dishing deets.

Back to the Beach, hosted by Kristin and Stephen Colletti, received major promo on Kristin’s Instagram this week, with a shot showing the cohosts all smiles and with an exciting announcement.

Kristin, currently in the news for revealing she earned $2,500 per episode on the MTV series, posted for her 4.4 million followers today in jeans and a loose, unbuttoned shirt while holding up a red cup.

Smiling next to her was former costar Stephen, with a caption reading:

“Throwing it back to the red solo cups today 🤣 (IYKYK) Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen podcast is out today! Link in bio to listen but you can find it anywhere you get your podcasts. CANNOT WAIT TO HEAR WHAT YOU ALL THINK.”

The post was a hit — with fans leaving over 100,000 likes in seven hours.

Kristin had previously announced the podcast on July 11, posting to Instagram and writing: “Who’s ready for a lil trip down memory lane?! It’s all happening!!! Back to the Beach with Kristin & Stephen airs July 19th wherever you listen to your podcasts. Link in bio for ya!”

The podcast has been ordered for 40 episodes and each will focus on one episode of Laguna Beach, which first aired 18 years ago.

Kristin Cavallari says she would have done TV for free

Touching on her early days as a reality star, the Uncommon James founder admitted that she would’ve done the whole thing free of charge.

“I honestly would have done it for free,” Kristin dished on Episode 1 of the Dear Media podcast. “At that point, in high school, to me, it was more of a competition. Everybody wanted it and I was like, ‘I’m gonna get this show!’ I’m super competitive, that has not changed. So, when they told us they were gonna pay us, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, great!’”

Kristin Cavallari is keen to relive it all

The mom of three did admit to a few nerves, but she appeared to have a positive outlook overall.

“I think it’s going to be fun to go back and relive it, although, I’m not going to lie, I have a little bit of anxiety thinking about sitting down and watching those years,” she continued.

The podcast is available to listeners now on multiple streaming platforms.