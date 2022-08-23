Kristin Cavallari smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kristin Cavallari is showing she’s not to be messed with as she delivers a strict warning while stunning in a stylish look.

The reality star, 35, updated her Instagram today with a new shot showing her love of the outdoors as she stunned fans in a braless crop top while spending time with her dog.

Posting while on vacation on the East Coast, Kristin shared a rainbow moment as she was photographed laughing from a grassy area and backed by nature.

Going for a wide-legged look as she rocked a pair of gold-cream pants, the Very Cavallari star sizzled while showing off her toned abs and trim shoulders in a cream and sleeveless crop top, also drawing attention to her muscles amid her 2022 weight gain reveal.

Walking towards the camera and wearing her blonde locks down, Kristin kept her caption short and humorous, writing, “Don’t p**s me off.”

Kristin is followed by over 4 million.

Kristin, who resides in Tennessee, had tagged herself in Nantucket, Massachusetts. Headlines this month have been busy for Kristin, who has been both promoting a new drop from her Uncommon James brand and continuing to promote her new Back to the Beach podcast.

Kristin Cavallari a hit with new podcast

In July, Kristin made sure fans tuned into her podcast, cohosted with former costar Stephen Colletti.

Posing in a white shirt and jeans as she and Stephen both held red cups, Kristin told fans, “Throwing it back to the red solo cups today 🤣 (IYKYK) Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen podcast is out today! Link in bio to listen but you can find it anywhere you get your podcasts. CANNOT WAIT TO HEAR WHAT YOU ALL THINK.”

The celebrity podcast space is getting crowded. Since the global Covid-19 pandemic, fans have been treated to podcasts from the likes of singers Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato, plus newbie Hailie Jade.

Kristin Cavallari reveals prom hotel room details with Stephen Colletti

One episode saw the blonde allege that Laguna Beach producers pressured her to go into a hotel room with then love interest, Stephen Colletti.

“I didn’t want my dad knowing that we got a hotel room and then at the end of the night, I was like, ‘I’m not going in there and saying goodbye to Steven because I don’t want my dad knowing.’ And MTV was like, ‘Just go in,'” she told Insider.