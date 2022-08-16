Kristin Cavallari in tiny bikini gets her cowgirl on

Kristin Cavallari smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Kristin Cavallari is embracing her inner cowgirl as she enjoys a shoot for her Uncommon James brand.

The 35-year-old reality star continues to enjoy a mogul status thanks to running three brands . Recently, it was her jewelry line getting the main focus this week as fans got a little BTS action.

Posting to the Uncommon James Instagram, the former MTV star sizzled while getting glammed up in a Western look fit for the saloon. Kristin also threw in a little swimwear as she opted for a skimpy bikini top.

The video showed Kristin with her wardrobe crew adding in a few finishing touches. All glammed up and amid rows and rows of clothing and jewelry, the mom of three sizzled in a nude-colored bikini top — one she paired with skimpy shorts and cowboy boots rising to her calves.

Kristin showed off her tiny waist and toned abs in her belted look, also shimmying her hips in one part of the footage while really getting into the groove.

In a caption, Uncommon James wrote, “Nope, we’re not ok 😍 Our newest collection is launching this Thursday! Check out our stories to shop before anyone else!”