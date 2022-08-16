Kristin Cavallari in tiny bikini gets her cowgirl on

Kristin Cavallari is embracing her inner cowgirl as she enjoys a shoot for her Uncommon James brand.
The 35-year-old reality star continues to enjoy a mogul status thanks to running three brands . Recently, it was her jewelry line getting the main focus this week as fans got a little BTS action.
Posting to the Uncommon James Instagram, the former MTV star sizzled while getting glammed up in a Western look fit for the saloon. Kristin also threw in a little swimwear as she opted for a skimpy bikini top.
The video showed Kristin with her wardrobe crew adding in a few finishing touches. All glammed up and amid rows and rows of clothing and jewelry, the mom of three sizzled in a nude-colored bikini top — one she paired with skimpy shorts and cowboy boots rising to her calves.
Kristin showed off her tiny waist and toned abs in her belted look, also shimmying her hips in one part of the footage while really getting into the groove.
In a caption, Uncommon James wrote, “Nope, we’re not ok 😍 Our newest collection is launching this Thursday! Check out our stories to shop before anyone else!”
Kristin is also CEO of her Little James clothing brand and her 2021-launched Uncommon Beauty one.
Sign up for our newsletter!
Kristin Cavallari running an empire with Uncommon James
Kristin recently celebrated five years since Uncommon James launched.
The brand is now currently followed by 1 million fans on Instagram.
“Luckily with Uncommon James and Little James, I’m able to make my own hours essentially and stick to a routine and schedule that works for me and my family,” Kristin told Haute Living, noting the three kids she shares with ex Jay Cutler.
“I always take my kids to school in the morning and leave the office no later than 3:30pm so that I can make dinner and be home when my kids get home from school. I realize how lucky I am, I never take that for granted,” she continued.
Kristin Cavallari taps into clean beauty with Uncommon Beauty
Kristin is now retailing her glossy pots of Uncommon Beauty, a brand tapping into vegan and cruelty-free trends.
Kristin has now joined the slew of celebrities who are selling their own lines of skincare.
“The whole idea of Uncommon Beauty was to create really clean, effective products,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “But we also don’t want you to have 20 steps, so we’re stripping your routine down to a handful of products that will get the job done.”