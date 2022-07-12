Kristin Cavallari in tight dress, no bra for talk show appearance

Kristin Cavallari wore a tight brown dress with no bra for Good Morning America appearance. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Paul Smith/Featureflash

Kristin Cavallari set pulses soaring as she arrived at Good Morning America on Monday, stunning viewers with her look.

Kristin wore a tight, light brown dress that featured a one-shouldered neckline and ruching on the side. The Laguna Beach alum went very risque as she opted to skip a bra, revealing her chest underneath.

Kristin Cavallari stunned in a one-shouldered dress for Good Morning America

She paired the look with brown heels, a white purse, and her trademark beach waves, along with a smokey eye and light lip.

It looked as if she had just spent the day on the beach, as The Hills alum looked super bronzed and glowy.

The Uncommon James founder posted a picture of herself wearing the dress in front of a lit-up Good Morning America sign to her Instagram Stories, and she was snapped by paparazzi walking into the building.

Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Kristin was promoting her new podcast with ex-boyfriend Stephen Colletti

Kristin visited Good Morning America to promote her new podcast with Stephen Colletti called Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen.

The former love birds were part of an infamous love triangle along with Lauren Conrad while filming Laguna Beach, and they revisited old episodes to discuss what went on behind the scenes, how they were edited, and how they feel about things now.

As for how she feels about doing the podcast with Stephen, Kristin said, “Honestly it has been the most enjoyable experience and it has actually been very therapeutic in a lot of ways.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She added, “Doing it with my high school boyfriend has allowed me to have some things cleared up that maybe I didn’t at the time. It’s funny because when everything was going on when I was 17, 18 I felt like I was the only one who was edited, you know, and portrayed a certain way.”

And, what did Kristin think of her portrayal and how she was edited on the show? She said, “Going back and watching it with Stephen now, I realize we all were in the same boat. Everyone was just as edited. So that’s been really eye-opening for me. I actually love this process.”

Kristin also talked about her recent campaign video with Tyler Cameron

Also on the agenda was talking about Kristin’s recent Uncommon James campaign video, which she shared on Instagram recently. It featured Kristin and The Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron getting flirty and close, as they got intimate in bed and later got married.

She claimed having a love interest is what she thought would get people talking, and it worked.