Kristin Cavallari in thong bikini for body positivity message

Kristin Cavallari gave a rear view as she leaned over a beach patio in a thong bikini while giving a body-positive message. ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Kristin Cavallari offered up a stunning rear view while sporting a thong bikini to spread the word about body positivity.

The Laguna Beach and Very Cavallari alum, 35, recently opened up about putting on some extra weight, though largely muscle gain, and feeling good in her own skin as she reflected on her younger days.

Kristin revealed that she often felt “shocked” when looking back at photos of herself, saying that she was on the unhealthier side of being too skinny.

Now, the reality star has appeared to fully embrace her new physique as she took to her Instagram page to spread some uplifting and supportive thoughts regarding her recent body change.

Kristin rocked a thong bikini to show off her new curves

In her most recent Instagram share, Kristin gave fans a rare look at her revealed backside as she skillfully rocked a black two-piece complete with a thong-styled bikini bottom.

Leaning over a glass-walled balcony that overlooked the ocean, Kristin showed off her booty, legs, and middle back while captioning the shot with a lengthy body-positive message.

“I’ve been sitting on this picture for a few days going back and forth on if I should post it or not,” the star admitted to her fans in the post.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Ultimately I decided to bc I’ve come a long way from a few years ago and I’m really proud of the progress I’ve made,” she said before adding that the other two pics in the three-part series were nearly unrecognizable to her as she reflected on how skinny she was at those times in her life.

“I work out really hard and am dedicated to a healthy lifestyle and I think just because I’m a mom doesn’t mean I can’t be proud of my body and be comfortable in my skin. So, here ya go,” she said proudly.

Kristin opened up about her recent weight gain

As reported by Monsters and Critics this month, Kristin has been open and refreshingly honest about adding on some pounds and feeling good in the skin she has.

Kristin said that since putting on extra muscle weight she has felt happier than ever and views the gain as a good thing for her emotionally.

A naturally-petite person, Kristin added that given her slender frame she has to exercise a lot in order to maintain the muscle she has worked so hard to get.

“I’m just really comfortable in my skin right now, which is a really good feeling. Usually, I’ll work out and maybe do 30 minutes of a VersaClimber [on a fourth day], which will also kick your butt, man,” she revealed of her new routine.

“I feel the best I ever have. I feel like I’m the strongest I’ve ever been,” Kristin concluded.