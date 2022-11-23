Kristin Cavallari looks stunning in a sparkling black dress to promote small businesses ahead of the holidays. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kristin Cavallari is staying busy this holiday season and is letting all of her fans know almost exactly what she’s up to.

The Very Cavallari star isn’t just a businesswoman or reality face, but she’s also a very fashionable woman with a little something for every occasion.

One of her latest ad campaigns saw her in a shimmery little black dress, a true fashion staple that never goes wrong.

The minidress was a relatively simple-looking number with a shallow V-neck and thin straps holding it up, and the skirt just graced the top of Kristin’s thighs, highlighting her bare legs.

She finished the look with some strappy black heels and minimal jewelry, with a few rings just barely visible on her fingers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Hills star went for a neutral and natural makeup look, keeping things simple with nude lipstick and dark nails. She also wore her hair in a middle part, allowing her blonde locks to frame her face.

Kristin Cavallari partners with Amazon to highlight small businesses

Kristin didn’t just dress up for fun, though, and her post brought attention to a good cause as this holiday season begins to pick up speed.

She revealed that she was partnering with retail giant Amazon to help promote some small businesses that sell their items on Amazon’s platform.

She wrote in the caption, “#ad Excited to share that this holiday season, I am teaming up with @amazon to spotlight some of my favorite small businesses who sell in #Amazon’s store just in time for the big shopping season ahead! Check out my Small Business Gift Guide for some amazing items from incredible entrepreneurs and small business owners.”

Some of the items in her Small Business Gift Guide include the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug, GingerChi Natural 100% Jade Stones Anti-Aging Facial Sleeping Eye Mask, and even a Bertello Outdoor Pizza Oven.

Kristin’s list is full of variety from home goods to self-care tools, ensuring that you can find a gift for just about anyone based on her recommendations.

She concluded her post with additional support for small businesses, informing her followers, “Fun fact – Did you know that more than half of all products sold in Amazon’s store are from independent selling partners, most of which are small and medium-sized businesses? Check it all out at: amazon.com/smallbusinesspicks.”

Kristin Cavallari reveals fit physique to show off her house

In the spirit of keeping busy, it was only last week that Kristin shared some shots from the inside of her house, courtesy of MyDomaine.

In the first image, Kristin is wearing some baggy brown bottoms and a beige crop top, highlighting her toned abs as she gives a smile to the camera.

The photos show a peek of the inside of her house, featuring a cozy dining room table and Kristin in a cutout dress. They also show a look at some cozy kid-sized bunk beds and a comfortable-looking couch, complete with video game controllers and even some kitchen inspiration.

Despite her busy life as a businesswoman with two kids, it’s clear that Kristin is devoted to making her space her own, and her hard work shows in the pictures!