Kristin Cavallari in spandex unimpressed with 6am workout

Kristin Cavallari is huffing and puffing during an early morning workout and admitting she isn’t a fan of the 6am start time.

The reality star and Uncommon James founder has made 2022 headlines for saying she’s happier while heavier as she reveals having packed on muscle. A video shared on her Instagram Stories this week proved that she’s always in the gym.

Kristin updated with footage of herself in selfie mode from an indoor workout space, also accompanied by her adorable dog.

The Laguna Beach alum wasn’t training, however. Rather, she took a break from the grind to show off her fit and make a point of it being so early.

Kristin looked sensational as she wore tight, brown-colored leggings. The mom of three added in a hoodie in cream, also going barefoot.

Kristin walked toward the mirror while holding her smartphone. She wore her blonde locks tied back and away from her face.

“I’m too tired to work out,” she wrote, tagging her trainer Kevin Klug.

Kristin Cavallari happier while heavier as she revealed her new body

Earlier this year, Kristin made headlines for confirming that “skinny is out” and “strong is in” as she posted to Instagram with old photos of herself using lighter weights. She compared the photos to her heavier and fitter self in a more recent body positivity display.

In June, Kristin told UsWeekly, “My goal is sort of, right now, just to maintain the muscle that I have. I’m not trying to lose weight,” adding, “I don’t weigh myself. I can tell how my clothes fit me. The mom of these continued that “I’ve put on a lot of weight in the last few years, but in a good way.”

Kristin Cavallari looking super fit in 2022

Kristin made sure to send her trainer kudos during the interview. The new podcast host also shared, “He kicks my a**. He pushes me really hard. He has me actually lifting really heavy weight, the heaviest weight I’ve ever lifted in my entire life.”

The star has also been showing off her sensational figure this summer. She has been rocking outfits from minidresses to bikinis while ensuring that fans see her looking her best self.

Kristin is in the media lens now more than ever, particularly with her new Back to the Beach podcast, which she launched back in July alongside Stephen Colletti.