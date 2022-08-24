Kristin Cavallari showed off her toned figure in a white bikini as she answered fan questions. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Kristin Cavallari, AKA the bad girl of Laguna Beach, has never been super worried about keeping her life private and recently decided to do a question series in which she gave some pretty racy answers.

The former Very Cavallari star shared a variety of pictures behind her answers, including two shots of herself in a skimpy white bikini that showed off her insanely toned figure.

During the Q&A, which took place on Instagram Stories, one of Kristin’s 4.4 million followers asked, “Are your boobs real? They look amazing! (Jealous mom of 2 here [cry laughing emoji]).”

Kristin posted a picture of herself walking on the beach and laughing in the white bikini that emphasized her bronzed figure. She accessorized the swimsuit with a straw hat, black sunglasses, and a Dior bag.

Always one to be honest and open about everything, Kristin replied, “Gonna keep it real with y’all: got a lift after breastfeeding all 3 kids.”

Kristin shares Camden, 9, Jaxon, 7, and Taylor, 5, with her ex Jay Cutler.

Kristin Cavallari revealed the diets she previously tried, including fasting and keto

Kristin shared another picture with the same white bikini, this time lying down in front of a pool with her body looking crazy-toned as she lifted herself up slightly, revealing a toned stomach.

The follower’s question pertained to Kristin’s body, asking, “Do you intermittent fast?”

Kristin revealed she’s tried it in the past but felt it messed up her metabolism. She wrote, “I have in the past. I’ve also done keto and I honestly think both of those things completely mess up your metabolism.”

Well, judging by how stunning Kristin’s body looked, it’s safe to say her advice is probably pretty good.

Kristin recalled the first time she had sex with a different guy after her split from Jay Cutler

In a racier question during the Instagram Q&A, Kristin touched on her sex life and had no problem giving followers all the details.

A fan asked, “What was sex like with a different guy after so long with the same guy?”

Kristin’s answer was funny, while also revealing that she has slept with other men since breaking up with her husband Jay Cutler in April 2020.

Kristin replied, “This question made me laugh. Like riding a bike girl.”

At the bottom she wrote, “Honestly, sex is all about a connection for me. The first guy I was with was pretty special actually bc it was a strong connection which I really needed at the time.”

Kristin and Stephen Colletti have been recording their Back to the Beach podcast

It was an extremely vulnerable answer, especially considering her ex Jay would probably see it, and it kind of makes one wonder if Kristin was talking about her high school sweetheart Stephen Colletti.

The pair has been recording a podcast together called Back to the Beach in which they re-watch old episodes of Laguna Beach and shared tidbits from behind the scenes as well as their reactions.

During an episode of the podcast, Kristin revealed the pair actually kissed not that long ago while they were both visiting Laguna Beach. The pair was asked when they last kissed, and Kristin said, “I’ll f**king spill it. Um, about a year and a half ago, when I went to Laguna Beach and we went on a date and we made out.”

It was an eyebrow-raising remark and most likely had fans shrieking with excitement that the former couple might get back together eventually.