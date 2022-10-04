Kristin Cavallari in skimpy bikini highlights killer abs

Kristin Cavallari is ready for the beach in a tiny white bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kristin Cavallari is enjoying herself with a vacation in Mexico after her busy month in September.

The Very Cavallari star filled last month up fairly quickly, attending many different events and promoting her different career paths.

Kristin spoke at AdWeek’s BrandWeek, where she discussed what it’s like to be a CEO and having founded her own brand without her name on it.

Following her appearance there, she revealed the book cover of her upcoming cookbook, Truly Simple, which is to be released in April.

Following her career endeavors, Kristin was sizzling at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, where she showed off her toned legs in a busty minidress.

Now, she’s sharing some of her toned physique with her fans and followers as she posed for a quick bikini snap for her Instagram Stories.

Kristin Cavallari stuns in tiny white bikini for mirror selfie

Kristin looked bare-faced and all-natural for the photo, though her face was partially obscured by her phone and her cowboy hat as she snapped the selfie.

She wore a simple white two-piece bikini, no shoes or additional accessories needed, and gave a small smile for the picture.

Viewers could see large windows behind pale curtains in the background and a colorful bedspread next to her.

She stood barefoot on a red patterned rug that was placed on the tile floor, and simply added the text “Mexico” to the image.

Her Mexico vacation is likely a much-needed rest before the upcoming holiday season and before April 2023 when her next book debuts.

Kristin Cavallari promotes newest cookbook

Kristin is a lot of things, including a mother, a businesswoman, and a best-selling author.

As an author, her third cookbook will debut next spring, and Kristin has been taking a lot of time to promote the latest recipe venture.

Truly Simple is set to focus on easy, healthy, and accessible meals that can be put together quickly during the week. Kristin wrote in the caption of her post, “I’m excited to reveal the cover of Truly Simple! It’ll be out in April but you can pre-order today (link in bio). This one is all about quick, easy meals for those crazy weeknights running around. Can’t wait to share with y’all!”

Right now, Kristin has three published books: Balancing in Heels, which focuses on finding “health, happiness,” and how to balance her busy life, the cookbook True Roots, which offers over 100 recipes that don’t contain gluten, dairy, or refined sugar, and True Comfort, “A Gluten Free Cookbook.”