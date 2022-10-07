Kristin Cavallari in plunging top to promote sales

Kristin Cavallari shows some skin as she wears a lovely low-cut top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Izumi Hasegawa/HollywoodNewsWire.co

Kristin Cavallari is certainly no stranger when it comes to showcasing her glowing personality and her beautiful body.

The 35-year-old The Hills actress has been quite successful since the start of her MTV Reality Show, as she’s been dabbling in many fields of work.

The mother of three is not only a successful actress but she’s also proved to be quite successful in many other areas as well.

Kristin is the founder and CEO of her two brands, Uncommon James and Uncommon Beauty.

Kristin’s fans have enjoyed watching her succeed in her many endeavors as she continues to share her experiences with her 4.5 million Instagram followers.

The actress recently shared a post to her Instagram story, as she posed for a mirror selfie while giving her followers a nice close-up of her chest and neck as she promoted one of her necklaces.

Kristin Cavallari promotes her brand Uncommon James with stunning mirror selfie

Kristin took to Instagram while she posed in front of the mirror as she looked more gorgeous than ever.

The actress held her phone extremely close to the mirror and then snapped the shot.

Kristin smiled slightly as she promoted one of her golden Love Life necklaces.

She paired the necklace with a couple of other gold, chunky rings and wore a simple dark blue button-down shirt.

Her makeup complimented the fit as she went for a natural, sun-kissed look. She wore a shimmery, cream eyeshadow along with a slightly bronzed cheek and finished it with a nude glossy lip.

The actress was standing in her spacious walk-in closet as her collection of boots made an appearance in the background.

Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Kristin Cavallari is a woman of many talents and skills

As if being an actress, founder, and CEO of two businesses wasn’t enough, Kristin is also a published author, three times too!

In another recent post, Kristin shared some even more exciting news with her fans as she revealed the release date of her new recipe book.

She captioned the post, “I’m so excited to reveal the cover of Truly Simple! It’ll be out in April but you can pre-order today (link in bio). This one is all about quick, easy meals for those crazy weeknights running around. Can’t wait to share with y’all! 🤍.”

Fans are eager for her new book to come out as they showed a plentiful amount of love on the post, as it received 37.2k likes.

Fans can also pre-order Truly Simple while they patiently wait for the initial release date next spring.