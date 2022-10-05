Kristin Cavallari in plunging bikini ‘reconnects with nature’

Kristin Cavallari is reconnecting with nature and soaking it up in a skimpy bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kristin Cavallari has been soaking up the sun and waves in Mexico as she enjoys a warm trip with her best friend.

The Very Cavallari star is coming off of a busy month and let her fans know that she was ready for a bit of a “reset” before tackling the rest of the year.

The mother of three has been busy working on her third cookbook and attending events as the temperatures drop for October.

Getting her rest and relaxation in before the work picks up again, Kristin has been enjoying this opportunity to get in touch with nature.

Joining Kristin on her trip is her friend Justin Anderson, who is known for his hair product brand, dpHUE.

Kristin shared a carousel post with her Instagram followers documenting part of their trip, noting that it was a much-needed experience for both of them.

Kristin Cavallari in skimpy bikini lounges in water

Kristin’s post opened with a snapshot of her and Justin as they posed for the camera with their four-legged friend walking in front of them.

The next image was a classic picture where Justin made a peace sign for the camera and Kristin flashed a smile, sporting her cowboy hat and bikini top with a pair of black bottoms.

The last picture shows Kristin truly reconnecting with the world around her as she lay on her stomach in a pool of shallow water.

She captioned the post, “Came to Mexico with my bestie for a little detox/reset and I have to say, it’s been pretty magical. Today we hiked to some waterfalls and it was exactly what we both needed to reconnect with nature.”

The two pals enjoyed their trip thoroughly, though Kristin made sure to set the record straight and confirm that she’s still a single woman.

Kristin Cavallari is still single

On Wednesday, Kristin took to her Instagram account again to set the record straight when it comes to her relationship with Justin.

She opened her post, “I feel like I need to start by saying Justin is my best friend and he’s gay. I’m still single, men.”

All jokes and rumors aside, she added that she had the best time on their trip to Mexico and she’s feeling great about herself as they prepare to go back home.

Her clarifying post included some repeat photos from the trip, but also a selfie of the two besties as they sported their best tie-dye shirts.