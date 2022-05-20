Kristin Cavallari in nude bikini for ‘summer heat’

Kristin Cavallari smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kristin Cavallari is flaunting her stunning bikini body just in time for a Hot Girl Summer. The Laguna Beach alum continues to go from strength to strength with her Uncommon James brand, and a new set of photos is seeing her promote it.

Posting to Instagram ahead of the weekend, Kristin sizzled in a strappy and tight bikini in nude tones, also showing off her gorgeous smile and summer-ready blonde hair.

Kristin Cavallari stuns in bikini for summer

The MTV face shared three photos – all showed her in sunlight and against a white wall. Posing glancing to the side in the first photo, Kristin drew attention to her gym-honed figure and curves while in a low-cut and bralette-style bikini, one boasting fun criss-cross stomach bands.

Kristin added in an unusual and asymmetric cream miniskirt, with a brown piping detail matching the swimwear – no detail is too small for the mom of three.

All shapely legs and showcasing her flat stomach, Cavallari wore discreet gold jewelry from her best-selling brand, including gorgeous hoop earrings and bracelets.

“Summer heat @uncommonjames,” she wrote. Fans left over 9,000 likes in two hours.

Uncommon James is one branch of a trio as Kristin builds an empire. She’s also CEO of Little James Clothing. In 2021, she launched the clean beauty line Uncommon Beauty. Of running her primary Uncommon James brand, the Very Cavallari star told Haute Living:

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Luckily with Uncommon James and Little James, I’m able to make my own hours essentially and stick to a routine and schedule that works for me and my family. I always take my kids to school in the morning and leave the office no later than 3:30pm so that I can make dinner and be home when my kids get home from school. I realize how lucky I am, I never take that for granted. I have two buckets: work and family and work has to bend and be flexible because it will never spill over into family, nothing can come in the way of that.”

Kristin Cavallari handles fame with the kids in a unique way

Kristin co-parents her children Camden, Saylor, and Jaxon with ex Jay Cutler.

“They understand fame because of other kids at school, they get it, but we just try to talk to them about how fame isn’t something that’s real, it’s not something to strive for,” Kristin added.

Cavallari is followed by 4.7 million on Instagram.