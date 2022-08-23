Kristin Cavallari in nothing but denim jeans, answers questions about her dating life

Kristin Cavallari went topless in denim jeans to answer dating questions. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

Kristin Cavallari showed off her toned body from the back as she answered questions from fans, with some eyebrow-raising answers about her dating life.

The former Laguna Beach star showed off her sensational figure from behind as she wore a pair of denim jeans with no top in a black and white shot.

She lifted her hair up behind her for a sultry vibe and wore a pair of gold bangles on her wrist (perhaps from her jewelry line Uncommon James).

Kristin was busy answering fan questions on her Instagram Stories, with the majority, she claimed, being about her dating life.

In the “Ask me a question” box, a follower asked, “Are you dating?!” and Kristin claimed it was “probably the most asked question.”

As an answer, she wrote, “I haven’t been for the past couple months. I go through phases. I was a dating machine for a minute (which was very fun by the way) but then I decided not to put any energy into men. Butttt now I’m ready to get back out there.”

Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti have been getting close recently

Could Kristin possibly be referring to former flame Stephen Colletti? The pair were high school sweethearts, with the highs and lows of their relationship being broadcast for millions of viewers to see on Laguna Beach.

They’ve now started a podcast called Back to the Beach in which they rewatch old episodes of the show and give insight into what was really going on behind the scenes.

In a separate question box, a follower asked Kristin, “Do you wish Stephen was single.” On top, Kristin posted a picture of the pair which has been used for the promotion of their podcast. Kristin wore a white button-down shirt and denim jeans, and Stephen wore a simple t-shirt.

Kristin replied to the fan, writing, “Haha. I love Stephen and will always have a special connection to him, but no. I’m really happy for him!!!” Apparently, that is confirmation that Stephen Colletti actually has a girlfriend, though no word has been given on how she feels about the flirty pair getting together to film a podcast.

Kristin called her relationship with Jay Cutler ‘toxic’

In April 2020, Kristin announced via Instagram that she and her husband Jay Cutler would be divorcing.

In the statement, she wrote the usual celebrity monologue about the pair separating with love, and how they still have respect for one another. She did appear to hint at a reason for the split, writing, “This is just the situation of two people growing apart.”

In October 2021, Kristin revealed during Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Off the Vine podcast that she and Jay even tried to make it work one more time after announcing their divorce.

She told Kaitlyn they went on a couple of dates “months and months ago” but that it made her realize she was making the right decision in ending things. She said, “And so I just decided I didn’t want to be in a toxic relationship anymore and I had to break it off. … Going back and dating him a little bit made me reaffirm it, like, ‘No, I know that I’m doing the right decision.’”