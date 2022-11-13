Kristin Cavallari shares a snap from her friend’s bachelorette party weekend in a little black dress (LBD). Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/PMA/AdMedia

Kristin Cavallari had a weekend full of wedding fun and celebration.

The reality star flew to Miami to celebrate her friend Steph Biegel’s bachelorette party, and the festivities lasted all weekend.

Kristin has become known for her fashion over the years. So it’s no surprise that she packed a suitcase full of stunning dresses for the occasion.

On Saturday night, the Very Cavallari star shared a photo of herself and the bride-to-be posing next to giant festive balloons.

Kristin’s friend shone brightly in a long-sleeve yellow minidress while Kristin rocked a little black dress for the night.

The TV personality pursed her lips and posed leaning forward to show off her outfit.

Kristin shared pictures from the start of the bachelorette party weekend with her 4.5 million Instagram followers on Friday.

She posted her first look of the weekend, a stunning floral strapless minidress, to her Instagram Story.

Kristin continued the celebration all weekend long and showed off another look in her latest post.

The reality star looked gorgeous in a little black leather dress. The tight dress was partially cut out on the right side to reveal her toned stomach.

Kristin stunned in matching strappy black heels that laced around her ankles and tied in the back.

Her thigh-skimming minidress featured spaghetti straps that were cut in a way that matched her strappy shoes.

Kristin had a dark manicure and wore her wavy blonde hair down.

She donned a chunky gold watch with the V-neck dress. The watch was her only visible accessory aside from her gold rings.

Kristin’s Uncommon James jewelry line drops new collection

Kristin not only wears unique jewelry pieces, but she also designs them as well.

She has previously modeled for her own successful jewelry line, Uncommon James Jewelry.

Just last week, the brand dropped its new collection called Sweet Escape.

The former Laguna Beach star shared a video to the brand’s Instagram page announcing the latest drop. In it, Kristin wore some of the new pieces in the collection, like a beautiful dangling gold necklace and chunky gold rings.

Kristin shared that the collection has “a lot of really fun earrings for the holiday season.”

Kristin is the CEO and founder of both Uncommon James Jewelry and the health and beauty line Uncommon Beauty.