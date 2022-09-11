Kristin Cavallari in lacy top shows business brains

Kristin Cavallari smiles close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Kristin Cavallari is showing how good business is done.

The reality star and jewelry designer has turned her Uncommon James brand into an empire – the company founded just over five years ago has now surpassed 1 million followers on Instagram, and a new photo has been ushering in fans.

Kristin updated the Uncommon James account over the weekend.

The MTV alum, 35, posed looking drop-dead gorgeous while in a simple and shoulder-baring look.

Kristin sizzled as she wore a pointelle and lacy top in white. Going sleeveless as she showcased her gym-honed arms, the Very Cavallari star sent fans her best smile as she posed with hair swept over one eye – Kristin also looked glowing via discreet and dewy makeup accentuating her features.

The blonde went for low-key pieces from her collection. She also offered a hand shot to promote her rings, with the final slide showing her turning her head to the side to showcase gorgeous and lightweight earrings. In a caption, Uncommon James wrote:

“STERLING SILVER just dropped! These timeless pieces are durable, high-quality, and hypoallergenic. Link in bio to shop! ✨”

Uncommon James has already been in the news this month. For Labor Day weekend, Kristin offered her shoppers a sweet 70% sitewide.

Kristin is also CEO of her Little James clothing company, plus Uncommon Beauty, a clean beauty line she launched in 2021.

Kristin Cavallari named brand after daughter Saylor James

Kristin’s brand name didn’t come out of thin air. The ex to Jay Cutler named Uncommon James after daughter Saylor James, telling The Fashion Spot:

“I just love the name James for a girl (even though it’s uncommon!), but more than that, having a girl is the best — it’s a different bond than I have with my boys.” In the 2017 feature, Kristin added: “I love designing accessories because I really think they can make or break your outfit. I’ve had my shoe line for four years and have loved every minute of that, so jewelry seemed like the next natural step.”

Kristin Cavallari staying busy with podcast in 2022

Earlier this year, Kristin made headlines for launching her Back to the Beach podcast.

“Throwing it back to the red solo cups today 🤣 (IYKYK) Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen podcast is out today! Link in bio to listen but you can find it anywhere you get your podcasts,” she told her IG followers in July while promoting an upcoming episode and posing with cohost and former Laguna Beach star Stephen Colletti.