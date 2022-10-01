Kristin Cavallari in busty bandeau for Mexico ‘reset’

Kristin went au naturel in a bandeau top as she posed from Los Barriles, Mexico. Pic credit: @kristincavallari/Instagram

Entrepreneur and former reality TV star Kristin Cavallari shared a fresh-faced photo from Mexico in a busty bandeau top as she prepared to “reset.”

Kristin is a busy woman these days between co-parenting her three children and running her brand, Uncommon James.

Knowing that balancing her life between work and play is important, she recently set off to her happy place for some R&R.

The blonde-haired beauty took to her Instagram over the weekend to share a relaxed selfie as she posed and geotagged in Sea of Cortez, Los Barriles, Mexico.

The 35-year-old ex to NFL retiree Jay Cutler sat in a rattan chair outdoors for the snap, surrounded by palm trees and a gorgeous view of the sun about to set.

Kristin donned a straw cowgirl hat with leather bonnet strings for the share, wearing her golden blonde locks down in loose waves which grazed her shoulders.

Kristin Cavallari glows in bandeau top for ‘Mexico reset’

Going fresh-faced and makeup-free for the photo op, Kristin made a serious expression as she slightly tilted her head and stared into the camera’s lens for the South of the Border selfie.

Kristin rocked a white bandeau bikini top and accessorized with some gold chokers and dangling necklaces, likely from her Uncommon James line. Kristin’s suite acted as the backdrop for the selfie, with a stone-lined path leading to her thatched-roof abode for her stay.

She simply captioned the Instagram post, “Mexico reset.”

The Laguna Beach and The Hills alum also took to her IG Stories where she shared a couple more snaps from her favorite vacation getaway spot.

Posing in front of a building that read, “Los Cabos,” Kristin again sported her cowgirl hat and made a kissy-face expression as she pointed upwards, captioning the pic, “Some might say it’s my second home.”

In a second slide, Kristin shared a photo of her stunning view of the ocean backed by white clouds, blue skies, white sand, and lush palm trees.

Kristin says divorce from Jay Cutler was ‘scariest’ but ‘best’ thing she’s ever done

Kristin and her ex-husband Jay divorced in 2020 after seven years of marriage. She recently talked about reentering the dating world following their split.

Kristin revealed during a summer 2022 episode of The School of Greatness podcast that divorcing Jay was the “scariest” but “best” thing she’s ever done.

“The scariest thing that I’ve ever done is get a divorce, but it’s been the best thing that I’ve ever done,” Kristin shared, adding, “That has really jumpstarted my journey on self-love and figuring out who I am now.”

Kristin and Jay share three children — Camden, 9, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 6 — whom she says have inspired her.

“My kids have inspired me to become the best version of myself. I can only be as good to my kids as I am to myself,” Kristin revealed. “If I’m empty, I have nothing to give them. Being able to be energized and love myself so I can love on my kids, and support them, and encourage them, that’s the most important thing.”