Kristin Cavallari in braless top celebrates her chickens

Kristin Cavallari smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/BirdieThompson/Admedia

Kristin Cavallari stunned in a braless top while celebrating her farm birds recently.

It was a greenhouse chickens affair on the blonde’s Instagram last weekend as she enjoyed some time with the birds, also checking off a morning checklist that included her “greenhouse” and her “chickens.”

Posting from Tennessee where she is based and ahead of a flight out East to Nantucket, MA, Kristin went low-key and farm girl in her photo, also looking right on-trend for summer.

Leaning back with her bird while in sporty, strappy, and white top worn braless, the Very Cavallari star couldn’t have looked more comfortable while soaking up the sun, also sending the world’s most satisfied smile.

“Morning things: chickens ✔️ greenhouse ✔️,” a caption read.

Fans have left over 30,000 likes.

Kristin has been busier than ever in 2022, this as she runs three businesses and a podcast alongside mothering her three children. Fans are, of course, still digging for every piece of dirt they can get on the blonde’s failed marriage to former NFL player Jay Cutler.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Kristin Cavallari reveals Jay Cutler divorce details

Speaking on the famous Call Her Daddy podcast this month, Kristin dished:

“I mean, it took me a few years to actually pull the trigger, to be honest … It was more just time. Nothing major happened at the end.” Adding that her decision to get divorced was “really scary,” the Uncommon James founder continued:

“I really don’t think anything good comes easy. Really, like, with anything in life. But you also don’t want to just make an impulsive decision either and that’s why it’s important to write it out. I’ve also seen couples who’ve worked through s**t and come out on the other side, you know, so I think with any relationship, you just have to realize what are deal breakers for you. What’s important to you and what’s not?”

Kristin Cavallari living her best life

Kristin has sparked dating rumors since ending her marriage in 2020, but nobody really knows what’s going on. Either way, the reality star is living her best life, also likely earning her biggest paychecks to date.

Back to the Beach is the Laguna Beach-themed podcast Kristin and former costar Stephen Colletti launched this summer. In 2021, Kristin also dropped her Uncommon Beauty brand, one she’s running alongside her Little James clothing and Uncommon James jewelry brands.

Kristin is followed by over 4 million on Instagram.