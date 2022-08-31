Kristin Cavallari in braless sundress showcases stunning curves

Kristin Cavallari smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Paul Smith / Featureflash

Kristin Cavallari is stunning in a skintight and spaghetti-strap sundress as she shows off her figure and her zest for life.

The Uncommon James founder, 35, posted to her social media last week and for her 4 million+ Instagram followers, sharing a glammed-up moment with two friends while enjoying a swish waterside setting.

The MTV alum, now hosting a podcast centering around her Laguna Beach days, was all smiles as she went figure-hugging in a pale lemon-colored dress.

Kristin showcased her toned legs in the asymmetric number, also rocking the braless trend as she posed, sandwiched by two male friends.

The Very Cavallari star added in strappy and block-toe white heels, plus jewelry from her best-selling brand. She sent out a massive smile that was inching its way to a laugh and wrote: “They say you can’t choose your family…but I think you kinda can.”

The photo came from Kristin’s East Coast travels – she ditched her Tennessee base for Nantucket, MA, over August.

Kristin is quite possibly the most famous she’s ever been right now – this without being on any current TV shows. The reality star made major headlines in July for launching her Back to the Beach podcast with former costar Stephen Colletti, and it’s all fans can talk about.

Kristin Cavallari talked Laguna Beach fashion

Earlier this month, Kristin spoke to Elle about the podcast, where she revisited her 2000s style.

“I look back at photos and laugh—I don’t cringe, because everybody was wearing this stuff. But at 17, I didn’t care about fashion; it wasn’t even on my radar. That’s why it’s so authentic: I have a zit in every other scene, my hair’s a mess. I did not put effort into filming whatsoever, and that was the beauty of it. No one gave a shit what we were wearing,” the mom of three revealed.

Touching on being in her mid-thirties and seemingly not regretting a thing, Kristin added that “at 35, I’m just way more comfortable in my skin.”

Kristin Cavallari is now running three brands

Kristin is best known for being CEO of her Uncommon James jewelry brand – the label celebrated its fifth birthday this year.

The ex to Jay Cutler is, however, also running her Little James clothing line, plus her Uncommon Beauty brand, launched in 2021.

Also retailing beauty products are reality stars Savannah Chrisley and Angela Simmons.