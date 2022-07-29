Kristin Cavallari in braless minidress mixes ‘business and pleasure’

Kristin Cavallari smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Kristin Cavallari is stunning as she flaunts her fabulous figure in a very leggy and cut-out minidress while mixing “business” and “pleasure.”

The 35-year-old reality star remains a talking point for launching her Laguna Beach-themed podcast this month, although she was back to tagging her best-selling Uncommon James jewelry line as she shared a sizzling selfie earlier this week.

Posting to her Instagram on Wednesday, Kristin showed off her gym-honed legs and cleavage in a segmented and braless minidress, opting for a bright orange shade and even matching her strappy sandals to her dress.

Posing from her stylish and impeccable bedroom, the Very Cavallari star sent out her best vibes, smiling confidently as she snapped her photo and placing one hand on her waist.

Further images showed the blonde enjoying drinks with a friend, then getting a tattoo – her “111” inking is on the back of her right arm.

“Business and pleasure,” a caption read.

Kristin Cavallari expands career even further with podcast

Kristin, who also runs her Little James clothing and Uncommon Beauty brands, is now a popular podcaster, and basically overnight. Back to the Beach is co-hosted with former costar Stephen Colletti – earlier this month, Kristin revealed that her Laguna Beach pay was once as little as $2,500 per episode.

Speaking on the podcast, the mom of three revealed: “I honestly would have done it for free. At that point, in high school, to me, it was more of a competition. Everybody wanted it, and I was like, ‘I’m gonna get this show!’ I’m super competitive, that has not changed. So, when they told us they were gonna pay us, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, great!’”

Kristin Cavallari’s jewelry brand hits 1 million followers

Just today, Cavallari updated her stories to celebrate even more success. The Uncommon James brand she launched five years ago has now hit 1 million Instagram followers.

“I’ve poured my heart and soul into Uncommon James, having a hand in every facet of the company. This brand is a true reflection of my personal style,” Kristin writes on her website.

The entrepreneur joins the list of celebrities now retailing accessories – actress Lindsay Lohan and reality star Larsa Pippen have both brought fans jewelry pieces. In 2021, Kristin expanded her empire with clean beauty line Uncommon Beauty, joining celebrity beauty entrepreneurs including Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, and Jessica Alba.

