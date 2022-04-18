Kristin Cavallari in braless dress for ‘Sunday best’

Kristin Cavallari smiling close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kristin Cavallari is showing off her Easter “Sunday best” in a slinky braless dress. The reality star and Uncommon James founder continues to turn heads for her flawless style on social media, and it was another impeccable display as she dolled up this weekend.

Kristin, 35, posted while on vacation in The Bahamas, delighting her 4.2 million followers and picking a summery yellow color.

The Laguna Beach alum was snapped all smiles by an outdoor pool, with fans leaving over 57,000 likes.

Kristin Cavallari stuns in Easter dress

Smiling with a semi-laugh in her opening photo, the blonde put her killer figure on display in a satin spaghetti-strap dress in soft yellow.

The figure-hugging maxi dress, falling to Kristin’s calves, came low-cut and showed off some cleavage, with Kristin also rocking the braless trend. The jewelry designer added height to her frame via strappy white high heels, with a gold wristwatch adding some glam. Of course, the star tagged Uncommon James for her gold earrings.

Sending out a sassier expression as she posed with one hand on her hip in a swipe right, the ex-MTV star wrote: “My Sunday best.”

No geotag was used, but The Daily Mail and other outlets confirm The Bahamas location.

Kristin’s vacation posts have included some companions. She’s out in the exotic location with hairstylist pal Justin Anderson, a former co-star of E! show Very Cavallari.

Kristin remains under scrutiny every time a man appears on her social media, following her high-profile split from ex-husband and baby daddy Jay Cutler. In 2021, Cavallari opened up about co-parenting with her ex.

“I only have my kids half the time now. I have them every other week,” she told Grazia Gazette. “I have just decided that the week I have my kids, I’m mom. I’m not doing anything else.”

The mom of three added: “I have a week off where I can go to dinner every night with my friends if I want to. I can work really hard if I need to. I can stay at the office later if I need to. But when I have my kids, I’m not doing anything else.”

Does Kristin Cavallari have a new man?

Earlier this month, Kristin made headlines for being photographed kissing with The Bachelorette‘s Tyler Cameron; the two are working together for Kristin’s Uncommon James campaign.

For more from Kristin, give her Instagram a follow.